VAN WERT — A citizen-initiated petition to have a 5 1/2 mile stretch of West Jennings Creek cleaned up has suffered a delay.
The $1.4 million project affects property owners, primarily in Van Wert County, but also in parts of Putnam and Allen Counties.
The proposed project involves removing of all trees and brush from the channel and back 15 feet on both banks, pulling both banks to a 2:1 side slope where needed, cleaning the bottom of the ditch to the original depth and width, installing a grass erosion control strip to a minimum 10 feet on both banks and placing the ditch on permanent maintenance.
The Ohio Department of Natural Resources has rejected the project and has called for an environmental impact study to be done.
“We’ve been informed by ODNR that we have to take special care with respect to any mussel population that might be affected by this cleaning and also about three or four different species of bats,” said Thad Lichtensteiger, Van Wert County Commissioner.
In a letter to the county engineer’s office, Steven A. Gray, Assistant Director, ODNR stated the project doesn’t fit their statewide goals.
“The West Jennings Joint Petition Ditch project is in direct conflict with the goals, efforts, Best Management Practices, and over-arching principles for the H2Ohio statewide initiative. Northwest Ohio has been the epicenter of ODNR efforts for nutrient reduction and water quality improvement projects. With this in mind, ODNR cannot support this type of project,” the letter stated.
Gray also questioned the purpose and need for the project.
“No information was provided regarding the purpose and need for the project. Therefore it is difficult to tell if there could be options available to avoid and minimize impacts to West Jennings Creek. ODNR would be open to a virtual or field meeting to better understand the purpose and need for the proposed project and see if there could be alternatives that exist that could avoid such substantial impacts to water quality, instream habitat, and/or the riparian corridor,” the letter stated.
The letter from Gray also contains comments from the Division of Wildlife.
“The DOW recommends that impacts to streams, wetlands, and other water resources be avoided and minimized to the fullest extent possible and that Best Management Practices be utilized to minimize erosion and sedimentation. The portion of the project west of Brickner Road is within the vicinity of records for the northern long-eared bat, a state-endangered and federally endangered species, the little broth bat, a state-endangered species, and the tricolored bat, a state-endangered species,” the letter stated.
The DOW also recommends that a “desktop habitat assessment is conducted, followed by a field assessment if needed, to determine if a potential hibernaculum is present within the project area.”
The project is within the range of the “clubshell, a state-endangered and federally endangered mussel, the rated bean, a state-endangered and federally endangered mussel, the white catspaw, a state-endangered and federally endangered mussel, the wartyback, a state-endangered mussel, the purpose liliput, a state endangered mussel, and the rabbitsfoot, a state-endangered mussel,” the letter stated.
The letter also goes on to state “The project is within the range of the pugnose minnow, a state-endangered fish, and the greater redhorse, a state-threatened fish.
The project is also within the range of the northern harrier, a state-endangered bird, and could contain the Western Creek Chubsucker, a state species of concern.
County Commissioners from Van Wert County held a telephone conference with commissioners in both Putnam and Allen Counties on Tuesday, July 11 to discuss their next move.
It was decided a delay of the project was necessary.
“ODNR thinks this is an important thing for us to preserve these species and be aware of them. So we look back at some other projects we’ve been involved with, we may end up hiring biologists or specialists to let us know how we proceed with a minimal effect of these different species,” Lichtensteiger said.
Because of the new developments, the commissioners in all three counties agreed to a 60-day extension of the project.
That gives them until September 12 as the new date for refiling the project.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.