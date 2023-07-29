CONVOY — Convoy Village Council received an update at their Tuesday, July 25 monthly meeting, on an effort to replace faulty water meters.
Public Affairs Board President Mike Kreischer says the installation of the new remote Neptune meters is going smoothly.
“They’ve already arrived and we’ve begun installation on the meters which require an antenna to go up through the lids, the covers. He (Terry Crowle, water/wastewater superintendent) has been drilling the holes and installing them. We’ve got 20 in the ground right now. We have to have 50 in the ground to get the new system set up and then we’ll have a belt clip reader to be able to read those remotely,” Kreischer said.
Kreischer says they hope to have the first 50 meters up and running by the beginning of August.
In other business, Convoy Council has put feelers out to anyone in the Convoy Village Limits who might want to serve on the Park Board.
“Right now we’re just gathering some letters of interest from anybody in the village that would like to be on the board to represent the village. That way, when they have their meetings, we would have some kind of representation there and a means of knowing what they’ve got going on,” said Neal Orsbon, Convoy Village Council President.
Convoy residents who are interested should have a letter of interest sent to the Mayor’s office no later than 7 p.m. on August 29, which is the next scheduled council meeting.
Council did learn of some interest in the condemned building at 108 S. Main St. in Convoy, the former Derry Drugs building.
Last month, the council agreed to take possession of the property after Raymond Hertz agreed to pay them $50,000.
Fines against Hertz were dropped in exchange for the property and the $50,000.
The building’s roof had caved in and the property is full of black mold.
“At least there are people still talking about potentially trying to rebuild that building versus just demolishing and once the village takes possession of that, then we can start looking at if someone does want to look at trying to fix it before we do [demolish it], so that’s good news,” Orsbon said.
