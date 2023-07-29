Convoy council

Convoy Village Council met Tuesday, July 25, and discussed a variety of issues. (Sam Shriver/DHI Media)

CONVOY — Convoy Village Council received an update at their Tuesday, July 25 monthly meeting, on an effort to replace faulty water meters.

Public Affairs Board President Mike Kreischer says the installation of the new remote Neptune meters is going smoothly.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.