VAN WERT — The summer months are typically a chance for schools to make improvements to their buildings.
At the Van Wert City Schools Board of Education meeting of June 29 Superintendent Mark Bagley gave members an update on some of the things going on between the district buildings.
“(Security) cameras have been installed in the elementary and now are being installed in the high school and middle school,” Bagley said. “The buildings are being cleaned, waxed, and prepared for the start of the school year. They’re on schedule there as far as that goes…The middle school parking lot will be resealed on July 10. The elementary playground shed has been built. We had an old shed that kids used to hide behind so we moved that shed to a better location. We’ll be pouring concrete in late July as well.”
Bagley also updated board members on the stadium project.
“Phase one and phase two kind of got lumped together a little bit so the whole stadium will be renovated as far as on the top and on the bottom, which originally wasn’t going to be done that way so the concrete will all be restored.
Bagley says July 5 is the day when the crew comes in to start installing the turf on the field and notes the Cougar Pride Wall is undergoing some changes and the scoreboard will also be replaced.
“That will be one of the last things we do before the season starts August 25,” Bagley said.
Some landscaping work has also been done to the Goedde Building.
That work is paid through a grant.
“Our students will maintain that with the help of our custodial staff, but it’ll be student-led,” Bagley said.
All of the county schools participated in an Active Assailant drill at Lincolnview schools recently.
Greg Blackmore, a retired police officer and current Van Wert schools board member indicated the drill provided valuable training.
“The thing that will save more lives than anything is the camera systems. We’ve learned also about the numbering of our doors. It’s great when you walk down the hallway and you can look and see the door but with all those cameras, you cannot see the numbers so we’re looking at some different things,” Blackmore said.
In other business the board:
• Accepted the resignations of Shelby Pleiman from her position as a kindergarten teacher, Jason Holubik from his position as a fourth-grade teacher (he was moved to a first-grade teacher position for the upcoming school year); Billie Racer from her position as a middle school paraprofessional; Brandon Amstutz from his supplemental position of Head Boys Tennis Coach.
• Approved the hiring of custodial substitute/temporary workers for the summer. They are Tom Lee and Isabella Mohr.
• Approved the Administrative and exempt employee’s salary schedule through the 2025-26 school year.
• Approved temporary appropriations for FY 2024.
• Accepted several generous donations including one by the Van Wert County Foundation for $77,032.58 to help fund several scholarships, endowments, and memorial funds.
The board also went into executive session to discuss the employment of public personnel.
No action was taken when the board came back into regular session.
The next scheduled board meeting is coming up at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26 in the First Federal Lecture Hall at the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.