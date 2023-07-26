VAN WERT — It’s going to take another vote before Van Wert City Council gives final approval to a pay raise for the mayor, law director, auditor, council president, and council members.
By a 5-1 vote council moved the salary ordinances to third readings which won’t happen until the August 14 meeting.
Many council members were under the impression they must have the salary ordinances passed before the deadline to turn in petitions for the November election but law director John Hatcher did some research and said he believed it didn’t have to be that way and that it was only a policy to have it done before the filing deadline.
“We don’t have to have this passed before August. However, the longer we wait, the worse it is. So I think if we’re going to get this done, we should get it done sooner rather than later,” Hatcher said.
One of the first items of business was due to the council overlooking what should have happened at the last meeting and that was a resolution to pass the city tax budget for 2024.
“At the last council meeting, council failed to meet their statutory obligations of approving the tax budget. It seems you were all too busy discussing your 20% increase in pay,” said Martha Balyeat, city auditor.
Despite not having the tax budget passed, Balyeat went ahead and filed it with the county, without the signature of council members.
“We may have a compliance issue in next year’s audit, but I thought it was more important to file it unapproved rather than putting it at risk, losing our share of local government dollars. I will say in 24 years, this has never happened before” Balyeat said.
Prior to the regular meeting, a public hearing was held concerning the Van Wert County Foundation’s request to create a Downtown Redevelopment District in downtown Van Wert.
Nate Green from the Motrose Group discussed how forming two DRDs would benefit economic development projects spearheaded by Van Wert Forward.
“The 70% that goes to the DRD, that will be collected. It’ll come from the city and then we’ll go to pay for public infrastructure. It can be spent for anything around there that impacts those districts. Collectively it can spent in the two districts,” Green said.
During the regular meeting, that ordinance was sent on to a second reading.
In other business, council passed on its third and final reading an ordinance to establish a new fund to help fund the Camo Court program within the Van Wert Municipal Court.
Council also sent on to third and final reading an ordinance to detach Daniel Dasher’s property at 10480 Greenville Road from the City of Van Wert. Dasher has not been given the chance to obtain city water. City officials estimate it would cost around $100,000 to make that happen.
