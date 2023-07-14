Seth Baker, CEO of the Van Wert County Foundation, discusses the downtown project with members of the Van Wert City Board of Education at a meeting in October of 2022. Also pictured is Hall Block, former Executive Director for Van Wert Forward. (Sam Shriver/DHI file photo)
VAN WERT — The search is on for a new executive director for Van Wert Forward, the group spearheading the downtown revitalization project under the umbrella of the Van Wert County Foundation.
Hall Block was relieved of his duties on June 21, according to Block.
The Van Wert County Foundation did not specify why he was let go but did confirm his departure.
“The Foundation and Van Wert Forward are grateful to Hall for his three years of service to our community and wish him luck in all his future endeavors. We are confident in the direction of the downtown development project and are committed to improving quality of place in our community,” stated Seth Baker, CEO of the Van Wert County Foundation in an email to the Times Bulletin.
Until a replacement is named, Baker is directing operations, and Stacy Adam, former executive director at the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation, is directing leasing in a volunteer capacity.
Block, when reached by phone, indicated the project was getting harder to manage.
“There was a lot going on and not enough time to just handle everything going on there. There was a lot on my plate. I think that certainly contributed to it. It’s a big project and I think it needs a lot of focus, and probably more attention and resources that a lot of folks expect. It’s a $26 million project, just in the first phase, and I think it’s gonna require a lot of people and a lot of attention — a lot of time,” Block said.
Block confirms he received a severance package that will give him some funds while he looks elsewhere for employment.
“As sour as I am about the whole deal overall, at least I feel like they treated me right in the process,” Block said.
Block indicates he hopes to remain in the Van Wert area “but as my job search quickly moves towards Fort Wayne, Lima, and other communities, so do the chances that we will eventually move out of Van Wert,” Block noted in a posting on his Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.