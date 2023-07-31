Jeep with damage

(Photo by Bob Barnes)

VAN WERT COUNTY — On Monday, July 30th at 12:15 p.m. a 2008 Toyota Sienna driven by Philip Jones of Troy, Ohio struck a 2015 Jeep Patriot driven by Mallory Williams of Ft. Wayne, Indiana.

Jones’ Toyota was traveling northbound on Liberty Union while Williams’ Jeep was traveling eastbound on US 30.

