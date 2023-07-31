(Photo by Bob Barnes)
VAN WERT COUNTY — On Monday, July 30th at 12:15 p.m. a 2008 Toyota Sienna driven by Philip Jones of Troy, Ohio struck a 2015 Jeep Patriot driven by Mallory Williams of Ft. Wayne, Indiana.
Jones’ Toyota was traveling northbound on Liberty Union while Williams’ Jeep was traveling eastbound on US 30.
Jones pulled into the intersection, failing to yield for the Jeep, and stuck it in the passenger door.
This caused Williams’ Jeep to go off the road to the left, strike a traffic sign in the median and drift across two lanes of travel, finally settling in the ditch on the south side of the highway.
Damage was heavy to both vehicles and they were towed from the scene. Hague Towing took the Toyota. The Jeep was scheduled to be towed by Parker out of Ft. Wayne.
Jones’ Toyota had four additional passengers. Williams’ Jeep had two additional passengers. No injuries were reported from either vehicle, and the passengers all declined any treatment.
Convoy EMS and Van Wert Fire & EMS responded to the scene.
The accident was investigated by the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Department.
