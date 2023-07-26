Brumback

The Brumback Library opened its doors in 1901, and was the first county library in the United States. (Brian Hess/DHI Media)

VAN WERT — The Brumback is the first county library in the United States and is a beautiful example of gothic 19th-century architecture. Local kids say it resembles Hogwarts, the mythical castle in J.K. Rowling’s ‘Harry Potter’ books.

Given that, one would think it was a popular spot in town. A look at the website, however, shows a curious fact: in the dozen pictures of the building’s interior there is not a single human being.

