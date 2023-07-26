VAN WERT — The Brumback is the first county library in the United States and is a beautiful example of gothic 19th-century architecture. Local kids say it resembles Hogwarts, the mythical castle in J.K. Rowling’s ‘Harry Potter’ books.
Given that, one would think it was a popular spot in town. A look at the website, however, shows a curious fact: in the dozen pictures of the building’s interior there is not a single human being.
Last Thursday, July 20 longtime Brumback Library executive director John Carr was placed on temporary leave. The reasons are unclear.
When asked about Carr’s status on Saturday, July 22, Brumback employee and trustee Karen Koch said, “We are not allowed to comment on that,” and any information currently available “wasn’t released by the library.” When asked about Carr’s status, Brumback trustee Gary Taylor said Tuesday “John Carr is on administrative leave for about five days and that’s all I can confirm at this point.”
The Brumback has been designated a Star Library by Library Journal every year for over a decade. Only 31 libraries in the state have been given that honor, and the criteria by which this award is judged includes circulation, library visits, program attendance, public Internet computer use, circulation of electronic materials, and Wi-Fi sessions.
Ohio Public Library Statistics for 2022 show a zero for the Brumback in the columns Total Number of Uses of Public Internet Computers Per Year and Wireless Sessions Per Year. It also includes a zero for Total Number of Interlibrary Loans to other Libraries, Total Reference Transactions per Typical Week, Annual Reference Transactions, Young Adult Onsite Programs and Adult Onsite Programs.
Public restrooms are now under lock and key. So are the CPUs of the four public computers on the second floor. In the past patrons could bring flash drives to print out letters and other documents, and save what they had written on the library’s computers.
The Library’s chief funding comes from the Ohio Public Library Fund, which makes up 82% of overall funding revenue, according to the Library’s website. In 2022 The Brumback had a Total Operating Revenue of $1,181,044 — $1,021,480 of that was Public Library Fund money. In 2020 Van Wert County voters passed a half-mill levy supporting the historic library.
The Brumback Library is a public body, and a public body has three basic responsibilities under the Open Meetings Act, or Ohio Revised Code Section 121.22, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost’s office. These are openness, notice and minutes.
Libraries are required to take all official actions and hold all official deliberations in meetings open to the public. They are required to let the public know about those meetings in advance, and they are required to provide notes of the meetings to anyone who asks.
Although the Brumback holds board meetings, the dates are not posted on the library’s website. When asked about that discrepancy an employee said they had been having technical problems with the website for some time, and had reached out to the web provider to fix them.
Our offices called the library on July 19 to ask about the next board meeting. No one answered the phone. The meeting was held the following day — Thursday, July 20. This was also the day Carr was placed on temporary leave.
Library Board of Trustees president Sally Snyder resigned in 2022, as did vice-president Joan Stripe.
Since then, David “D.L.” Brumback has been board president. On April 25, he met with Van Wert County Commissioners Thad Lichtensteiger, Todd Wolfrum and Stan Owens to discuss the Brumback and its relationship to the commissioners’ office. Also present were Brumback board members Gary Taylor and Karen Koch.
The emergency meeting was requested by the commissioners in a letter to David Brumback, dated April 20, 2023.
In it, they expressed their concern over complaints about the Library, adding “People are now afraid to go to the library and are treated with disrespect when they do go.”
The meeting took place at 2:30 and lasted roughly half an hour — between the memorial service for Judge Charles Kennedy III at 2 p.m. and Stacy Adam’s retirement open house at the Van Wert Area Economic Development Office at 3.
Brumback said he would not discuss personnel issues with the commissioners, but hoped the 125-year tradition of cooperation between their offices would continue smoothly.
At issue was the question of Brumback board appointments. Should commissioners appoint board members, or should they appoint those recommended by the Library Board?
The Bumback board consists of nine members, according to the Library’s website: a president, vice president, director, secretary, four trustees and a trustee emeritus. The list has not been updated, and still includes Snyder, Stripe and former trustee Michael Cross. No current list of trustees exists on the website.
Recent appointees include Koch, Sarah (Giessler) Burden, Joy Miller and Jamie Ramos.
In their letter of April 20, commissioners claimed they were allowed “three appointments to the library board pursuant to the original directives of David Brumback in his will. In recent years, our appointments to the board have been disregarded and our requests for a meeting with those purporting to represent us have been ignored…the current situation has become untenable and immediate action is required.”
Commissioners Lichtensteiger, Wolfrum and Owens threatened to “pursue legal counsel to initiate a suit to reclaim the three positions on the board that are designed as our appointments” should their requests for a response be “ignored or this meeting refused.”
The question of personnel still seems unanswered, and Brumback and the commissioners disagreed on the exact role of the commissioners’ office. Commissioners told Brumback they would like to have conversations with Brumback board appointees before they were hired.
David Brumback also hears complaints about the library, he said, and told them many of the library’s changes were the result of a behavior policy instituted recently since homeless people had been causing problems in the building. He was willing to talk to the Commissioners about anything at any time — except personnel.
At time of printing Commissioner Todd Wolfrum had not responded to our inquiries. Neither had David Brumback. Van Wert County payroll and benefits coordinator Joanne Simmerman told us she didn’t know anything, and had not been notified of any changes to Brumback personnel. We will keep readers informed as events develop.
