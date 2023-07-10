VAN WERT — A jury of seven women and five men have found a Van Wert man guilty of only one of three counts in connection with a small fire set at the Comfort Inn in November of last year.
The Van Wert County Common Pleas jury returned not guilty verdicts on July 10 against Christopher Tinsley Jr. on Ct. 1 — Aggravated Arson (a 1st-degree felony), and Ct. 2 — Escape (a 2nd-degree felony).
The jury found him guilty of Ct. 3 — Assault (a 4th-degree felony).
The incident occurred at the Comfort Inn at 840 N. Washington St. in Van Wert in the early morning hours of November 13, 2022.
Another fire, in a shed at the Comfort Inn that morning was also believed to have been deliberately set, was not officially linked to Tinsley although that fire caused considerably more damage than the fire inside the motel.
During the trial Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva Yarger called three witnesses.
First was Kaiden Booher, who was manning the front desk at the Comfort Inn.
He testified he saw Tinsley come in and light a small hay bale on fire in a lobby area. That incident was also caught on closed-circuit video.
Prior to that, he claimed Tinsley yelled that he was going to “burn the whole f***ing place to the ground”.
Booher testified he was able to stomp out the small fire before dialing 911.
The second witness was Scott Cowling, a Sergeant with the Van Wert Police Department. He was the first officer on the scene. He took the initial report and provided photographic evidence of the hay bale that had been stomped and lightly scorched.
After tracking footprints to Jubilee Park, Cowling, and another officer were called to an active domestic violence situation and had to leave the scene to respond halfway across town. Van Wert County Sheriff’s Officers were dispatched to the area to look for the suspect in the Comfort Inn fire and to investigate a complaint from the nearby Holiday Inn that could have possibly been connected to the fire.
Deputies confronted Tinsley in the Comfort Inn parking lot and placed him in the back seat of their cruiser.
They then went to the nearby Holiday Inn parking lot, where Tinsley is alleged to have caused a disturbance there.
The third witness for the prosecution was Wyatt Schmersal, a Deputy with the Van Wert County Sheriff’s Office. He testified that as they were moving Tinsley from the deputies’ cruiser to Cowling’s cruiser, Tinsley struggled and kicked the deputy in an apparent attempt to escape from custody.
Court-appointed defense attorney Barry Schroeder presented no testimony to refute the charges and called Tinsley’s act “stupid” but that it did not rise to the severity of what he was charged with. Schroeder claimed his client was “overcharged” in the case and the jury apparently agreed.
Sentencing on the assault charge is set for 9:30 a.m. on August 23.
