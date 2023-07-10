Chris Tinsley in court

Chris Tinsley Jr. was found guilty of Assault in connection with an incident last November at the Comfort Inn. (Sam Shriver/DHI Media)

VAN WERT — A jury of seven women and five men have found a Van Wert man guilty of only one of three counts in connection with a small fire set at the Comfort Inn in November of last year.

The Van Wert County Common Pleas jury returned not guilty verdicts on July 10 against Christopher Tinsley Jr. on Ct. 1 — Aggravated Arson (a 1st-degree felony), and Ct. 2 — Escape (a 2nd-degree felony).

