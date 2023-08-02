Ramos outside panoramic

Jamie Ramos holds the resolution Van Wert County Commissioners signed in April, 2022 making her a Brumback Library trustee. Ramos is still not on the Board. (Brian Hess/DHI Media)

VAN WERT — The retirement of Brumback Library director John Carr on August 23 this year is the end of an era in Van Wert County. Carr has been synonymous with the historic building since its grand reopening in 1992.

He expanded the library system to include branches in Middle Point, Ohio City and Wren and was instrumental in the creation of the Brumback’s electronic filing system which replaced the antiquated card catalogs in the 1990s — all impressive achievements.

