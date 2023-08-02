VAN WERT — The retirement of Brumback Library director John Carr on August 23 this year is the end of an era in Van Wert County. Carr has been synonymous with the historic building since its grand reopening in 1992.
He expanded the library system to include branches in Middle Point, Ohio City and Wren and was instrumental in the creation of the Brumback’s electronic filing system which replaced the antiquated card catalogs in the 1990s — all impressive achievements.
One person who is not impressed with Carr and the board he presided over is Jamie Ramos, director of Haven of Hope homeless shelter.
According to Ramos, she was denied membership on the Brumback Board last spring after being made a trustee by Van Wert County Commissioners Thad Lichtensteiger, Todd Wolfrum and Stan Owens on April 12, 2022.
The Brumback Board does not deny Ramos’ appointment.
They deny she was ever a board member.
“Jamie Ramos was never, never, never, never on our Board,” claims current Brumback Trustee Gary Taylor. “She was never entered in our minutes, ever. She was taken out by the police.”
Ramos tells a slightly different story.
As an emissary of the men in her shelter, she had planned to attend the meetings of the Brumback Board and express her concerns about the way the men were treated. “They told me they were getting kicked out of the library,” she said.
Ramos says she was stonewalled by the library, so she turned to the commissioners. They had a novel solution.
“They said ‘we’re allowed to place three people on the board, that’s part of the bylaws,’ and they asked me if I wanted to become a board member,” Ramos said. She reluctanctly agreed to their suggestion, and the commissioners drafted a resolution making her a trustee by the authority given them in the Brumback will.
Ramos was uncertain exactly which day the meeting was held. She says the commissioners were also uncertain. She went two days in a row — April 21 and April 22, 2022.
On April 22 she went to the second floor and demanded entrance into the meeting.
An employee denied there was a meeting taking place, and denied that Ramos was a board member.
That employee then went behind a locked door.
“I got on the phone with Thad Lichtensteiger and I said they wouldn’t let me in,” she said.
When Ramos refused to leave a woman on the front desk called police and she was eventually escorted off the property.
Sgt. Elijah Wortman, whom Ramos knew personally, was the officer in charge. He knocked on the locked door, asking the Brumback board why she was not allowed in the meeting if she was an appointed trustee.
They denied she was a member. The police log of the incident classifies the call as “unwanted person.”
Ramos claims Commissioner Lichtensteiger was on the phone with her and heard most of the interaction.
“He wasn’t happy about it,” she said.
Gary Taylor admits she was denied entrance, claiming “she made it to the back door, but that’s all.”
Commissioner Todd Wolfrum confirmed the story. “We had appointed a person to represent us, and they kind of locked her out of the meeting. What do you do at that point? We were waiting for the levy to come around to have a little more in-depth conversation about it.”
Two days earlier, on April 20, 2022 the commissioners wrote David Brumback a letter of displeasure, reminding him of their authority under “the original directives of David Brumback in his will.
“We are not certain who exactly is attending the board meetings on our behalf and would appreciate a list of current board members at your earliest convenience,” they said, adding “the library board has become entirely unresponsive to the community and its concerns.”
On April 25 David “D.L.” Brumback met with commissioners, but refused to discuss personnel. This was five days after their letter and three days after Ramos was denied entrance to the board meeting.
Considerations of personnel are not generally covered under sunshine laws — those laws that determine the public’s right to know what goes on in public institutions like county libraries.
Public bodies still have to announce their agenda before retiring to executive session to discuss sensitive matters and no vote can be made while in executive session.
The April 25 meeting was not announced on the Commissioners’ agenda for that day.
Commissioner Wolfrum says the April meeting with D.L. Brumback was unplanned. “He just showed up. He and Gary Taylor just showed up after we sent that letter, at our office. There was an open-door meeting, but we didn’t know he was going to do that.”
Newly-appointed trustee Karen Koch was also present.
“We have three spots on the library board by David Brumback’s will, so the community, I guess, would be represented,” said Wolfrum. “We didn’t worry about it too much until problems started to develop, and we didn’t have a board member we could call into the office and express our concerns.”
Jamie Ramos was selected to meet such a requirement, and the commissioners still do not have a member they can tell their concerns. Wolfrum claims the Board appointed three members of the commissioners’ behalf. “They appointed three for us, and we didn’t object strenuously yet because the levy was coming around.”
There was a vacancy last spring when Ramos was appointed. The board is currently filled.
“The ones they filled it with, we had asked that they come meet with us and they never did that,” said Wolfrum.
“We figured the only thing we can do is file in court, and we didn’t feel that would be in the community’s interest,” he said. “When the levy came up for renewal we could sit down and have that conversation with a little more leverage.”
According to the library’s website, 82% of their operating budget comes from the Ohio Public Library Fund and not local levy tax funds.
County Commissioners have taken no legal action against David Brumback, John Carr or the Brumback Board of Trustees since their letter of April 20, 2022.
When asked about board meetings, a representative of the library said they were held at noon on the third Thursday of every month. This means the next public meeting should be held on August 17 at noon on the second floor of The Brumback.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.