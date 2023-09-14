VAN WERT — Niswonger Performing Arts Center Director Tafi Stober tendered her resignation recently in a letter to Van Wert County Foundation CEO Seth Baker.
The PAC is run under the auspices of the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation, and Stober has promised to make the transition to a new VWAPAC Director a seamless one. Her last day on the job will be December 22 of this year.
Here is her letter:
Dear Seth,
With much gratitude, I humbly submit my letter of resignation as Executive Director of the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation. It has been a distinct honor ro serve in the capacity of Marketing Director for six years and the Executive Director for nearly five years. During this time, I have committed my resources and energy to being an advocate and strategist for the growth of the creative economy in Van Wert. It has been personally rewarding to observe the impact of our collective work on the region. The relationships developed over the past decade are among my most cherished rewards. It is because of these relationships that departing comes with sorrow.
I am deeply committed to the legacy of the live performing arts in Van Wert. Although I believe that it is time for a new visionary to step into the role, it is my desire to help build a bridge for that process. Even though I am called to a new purpose, it is of personal importance that I aid in leaving the organization better than I found it. If the Van Wert County Foundation is agreeable to the terms of my work through December 22, 2023, I am committed to easing the transition of the new Executive Director.
In the end, we are all simply people serving people. Serving others alongside the Van Wert County Foundation, the VWAPAF Board & Esteemed Staff, and the VWCS to make Van Wert a destination for residents and guests has been a very satisfying experience, Together we have impacted lives for the better. Now is the time for another leader to rise up and continue our good work.
Thank your for entrusting me with the opportunity to serve others and represent the Van Wert County Foundation. I will forever be smiling when sharing of the great work we have done and the good things yet to come.
Onward,
Tafani Faye Stober
Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation Executive Director and Supporter
