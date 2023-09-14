Tafi Stober

NPAC Director Tafi Stober. (Photo Submitted)

VAN WERT — Niswonger Performing Arts Center Director Tafi Stober tendered her resignation recently in a letter to Van Wert County Foundation CEO Seth Baker.

The PAC is run under the auspices of the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation, and Stober has promised to make the transition to a new VWAPAC Director a seamless one. Her last day on the job will be December 22 of this year.

