VAN WERT — Brent Stevens, executive director of the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation recounted his experience so far on the job, for an interview on WERT Radio.
That interview, with host Chris Roberts, includes County Commissioners Thad Lichtensteiger and Stan Owens and will air this Sunday morning September 10, from 8:25 to 9 a.m.
Stevens worked on air and in sales for WERT in the early 1980s.
Stevens credits retiring executive director Stacy Adam for helping him transition into her old job.
“It’s hard to believe it’s been five months I’ve been here. Stacy retired and the nice thing was she stuck around for a month to onboard me to kind of show me the ropes at the Development Office and so I was thankful for that. But trust me, I’ve got her on speed dial, because questions come up quite often,” Stevens said.
Stevens says he’s kept busy since taking on the job.
“I’m having a blast. I really am. I’m constantly taking phone calls and we get these things called RFIs which are ‘requests for information’ from different companies that are interested in Van Wert. I’ve been getting somewhere around four to five of those requests a week,” Stevens said.
Much of the business dealings Stevens encounters are strictly confidential.
“We have to sign, in a lot of cases, an NDA (non-disclosure agreement) that simply says I can’t mention their name so we’re filling out this information for these companies, sometimes completely anonymously,” Stevens said.
Stevens says the rumor mill exists in Van Wert with people speculating on what project might be going where.
“We have a great rumor mill here. The problem is, let’s say they are accurate and that company finds out that their name got out, they will just disappear. So we can’t take the chance of losing something like that,” Stevens said.
When companies are interested in a site, it’s Secret Squirrel stuff.
“What that site visit is like is pretty intense, because we have to have AEP coming, we have to have TSC come in and all these different utility companies come in along with Jay Fleming who is our safety services director. ODOT comes in. So we’ve got all these people that have to answer all these questions, They are under the same NDAs that (I am),” Stevens said.
Selling Van Wert is part of the job.
“We have to sell these companies on why Van Wert is a good place. The fortunate thing is that Van Wert has the Megasite, which is 1,600 acres out beside the Walmart parking lot ,and I’m surprised how many people I’ve talked to don’t really realize that we’ve got this Megasite. There’s very few within the country that size,” Stevens said.
But the Megasite doesn’t have everything a potential suitor needs.
“I’m going to say there’s five projects, where we didn’t have enough water, or we didn’t have enough gas. In a lot of cases, they may not have enough gas today but they’ve got a plan to be able to get the amount of gas that’s needed to the Megasite,” Stevens said.
Stevens admits things can go pretty fast when a company commits to a site.
“From the time a company signs a letter of intent they want to know that they can be breaking ground probably within 24 months. That’s just how quick these companies are,” Stevens said.
Stevens believes Van Wert County is well-positioned to take advantage of additional growth.
“The east coast and the west coast are not as appealing as they once were. They’re way more expensive. They’re way more regulated. They’re way more volatile and so a lot of these companies are looking towards the Midwest and that’s what is helping us now, Stevens said.
The State of Ohio is also helping promote Megasites.
“In Ohio, there are some really good incentive programs out there. Through Governor DeWine there’s a $3.3 billion bill that he’s signed off on that is really focused a lot towards economic development. The Ohio Fund is specifically for Megasite development. That’s a $650 million fund and that is specifically to help infrastructure,” Stevens said.
Van Wert itself has a relatively small population but can draw workers here from a wider area.
“One of the things…we talk about is inflow and outflow,” Stevens said. “We have approximately 5,000 people who work within Van Wert every day, but there are about 9,000 who leave Van Wert and then there are 4,000 people that come into town. If we had some higher paying jobs, some good quality jobs in your backyard why would you not want to take the same hourly income and not drive 45 minutes for a slightly better income?” Stevens asked.
Stevens says there are about 912,000 workers they can potentially draw from in the Lima and Fort Wayne markets.
“We have to constantly remind our East Coast and West Coast companies a 45-mile drive here in Van Wert is a 45-minute drive. A 45-mile drive on the East or West Coast could be a two or three-hour drive,” Stevens said.
Commissioner Lichtensteiger asked Stevens “What is it that is causing those companies that look at us and other communities? What causes them to say, man, hey you look cool, but we’re going someplace else. What is it?”
“Some of them will say we don’t have enough access to engineers. Right now, a good portion of the requests to come to this area are either going to be EV-related, which are electric vehicle-related batteries — or solar panels — I’m not talking about fields of solar panels, I’m talking about manufacturing the solar panels,” Stevens said.
Energy costs are another area, and the lack of housing is another factor.
“Can we supply the housing? Can we supply the amenities to be able to handle that? We’ve got to be good stewards of the land that we are involved in and be responsible,” Stevens said.
Stevens also addressed the progress made in finding tenants for Vision Industrial Park.
“TekniPlex, they’ve got the metal up there, going fast and furious. We’ve got a spec building that we’re still showing out there. It’s a 100,000-square-foot building. Custom Assemblies plants are still in the process out there. We’ve got 37 acres on the east end of Vision Park still open and we’ve got 9.3 acres on the west end that we’re still looking at,” Stevens said.
