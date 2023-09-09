Commissioners at WERT

VWADEC executive Brent Stevens was interviewed at WERT Radio recently about economic development in the county.

Pictured from left to right are Chris Roberts, host; Stan Owens, Van Wert County Commissioner; Brent Stevens, VWADEC ex. director; and Thad Lichtensteiger, Van Wert County Commissioner. (Sam Shriver/CherryRoad Media)

VAN WERT — Brent Stevens, executive director of the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation recounted his experience so far on the job, for an interview on WERT Radio.

That interview, with host Chris Roberts, includes County Commissioners Thad Lichtensteiger and Stan Owens and will air this Sunday morning September 10, from 8:25 to 9 a.m.

