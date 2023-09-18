VAN WERT — Earlier this year the Van Wert County Health Department participated in a tabletop exercise that attempted to hone their response in case of an actual health emergency.
Van Wert County Health Department Commissioner Daryl Dowdy updated Van Wert County Commissioners and other department heads recently on that drill, and an upcoming statewide drill they’ll be participating in on October 18 and 19.
These drills help the Van Wert County Health Department train for a worst-case scenario where there could be mass casualties. The earlier exercise dealt with a radioactive bomb that was set off near the Marsh Foundation.
“They worked on what we’re going to do county-wide with this scenario. There’s a different one every year,” Dowdy said.
As a result of that drill, Commissioner Dowdy approved the adoption of a Radiological Incident Response Annex (RIRA) to the Van Van Wert County Health Department.
This annex would provide operational guidance for “a disaster involving radioactive materials, which could considerably impact the environment and health of Van Wert County’s residents.”
The upcoming statewide drill concerns an intentional anthrax release, and will include Dowdy as well as Matt Saunier, Emergency Preparedness Coordinator, and all of the county commissioners.
The purpose of the drill is to evaluate the capability and operational readiness of the Ohio Department of Health. It will address such concerns as planning, communicating and basic logistics of emergency care.
Anything adopted by the Health Department after the study would be added to the Health Department’s basic Emergency Response Plan, which already covers a wide variety of local health emergencies.
Should a radioactive or biological attack occur, the VWCHD will then have specific incident action plans (IAPs). All operations within these plans would be conducted in accordance with the National Incident Management System (NIMS) and other existing VWCHD policies and procedures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.