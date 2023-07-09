VAN WERT — Work is progressing on Eggerss Stadium in downtown Van Wert.
On July 5, Maumee Bay Turf Inc. crews started installing the artificial turf.
“What they did initially was take all the old grass out and they laser graded it one time. When they do that they bring stone in, which looks all flat and nice. What you see now is there’s more piles of stone because as they come in now they’re putting in a concrete curb all around the stadium and there’s some sidewalk work too and that’s where the turf gets nailed into,” said Mark Bagley, Van Wert Schools Superintendent.
The concrete must be set up before the next step.
“Once that curb is in they spread the rest of the stone that’s there and laser grade it again and from that point is where their crew will come in an sew it all together and that takes a maximum of 21 days but they’re saying with a whole crew they can do it in half the time, weather permitting,” Bagley said.
Bagley is confident Maumee Bay Turf Inc. have the turf ready by the start of the first football practice on July 31.
He looks for the turf to be laid at the latest by July 17.
In the meantime, work is being done to improve drainage and they’ll eventually install new goalposts and netting and make improvements to the scoreboard and the Cougar Pride wall on the north end of the stadium.
He says they’re still working on reinstalling the bleacher seats at the stadium and soon the hand railings will be installed.
“From a fan’s perspective, they’re gonna see a nice clean new looking stadium, having handrails to get up to their seats for safety purposes and accessibility,” Bagley said.
Bagley says they are trying to decide when to dedicate the changes to the stadium.
“Do we do it in phases with our dedication? Do we do it all at once? As we get more people involved we’re having those discussions right now. No final decision yet,” Bagley said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.