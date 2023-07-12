Voters throughout Ohio will cast their ballot for one issue in a special election on Aug. 8.
Early voting began Tuesday in the special election to decide a ballot measure that could make it harder to change the state’s constitution.
This is the only issue on the ballot. If approved it would require any future proposed Ohio constitution amendments to pass with a 60 percent supermajority, rather than the 50 percent plus one that is currently required.
State lawmakers in the House and Senate passed Senate Joint Resolution 2 on May 10. It would place a measure on a special election ballot in August to require the 60% supermajority to amend Ohio’s constitution, a move some lawmakers hope will make it less likely that voters will make abortion legal in November.
The current standard for passing constitutional amendments is a simple majority of 50% +1. Voters should also know signature requirements will expand from 44 to all 88 counties,
Ohio will be the third state in the past two years to hold a vote on raising its approval threshold for state constitutional amendments from 50% to 60%. Last year, Republican state legislators in Arkansas and South Dakota placed similar measures on the ballot. This year, Missouri nearly became the fourth state to do so —as in Ohio in response to a looming abortion-rights measure — but it unexpectedly failed to follow through before the end of its legislative session.
The proposed amendment would:
• Require that any proposed amendment to the Constitution of the State of Ohio receive the approval of at least 60 percent of eligible voters voting on the proposed amendment.
• Require that any initiative petition filed on or after Jan. 1, 2024 with the Secretary of State proposing to amend the Constitution of the State of Ohio be signed by at least five percent of the electors of each county based on the total vote in the county for governor in the last preceding election.
• Specify that additional signatures may not be added to an initiative petition proposing to amend the Constitution of the State of Ohio that is filed with the Secretary of State on or after Jan. 1, 2024, proposing to amend the Constitution of the State of Ohio.
If passed, the amendment will be effective immediately.
