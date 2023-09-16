Riggenbach on WERT

Van Wert County Tom Riggenbach voiced his opposition to State Issue 2, which would allow recreational marijuana use in Ohio. (Sam Shriver/CherryRoad Media)

VAN WERT — This fall, voters in Ohio will be looking at legalizing recreational marijuana.

Ohio Issue 2 would allow the sale and purchase of marijuana which would be regulated by the Division of Cannabis Control, according to Ballotpedia.org which outlines what would happen if Ohio voters approve the measure.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.