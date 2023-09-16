VAN WERT — This fall, voters in Ohio will be looking at legalizing recreational marijuana.
Ohio Issue 2 would allow the sale and purchase of marijuana which would be regulated by the Division of Cannabis Control, according to Ballotpedia.org which outlines what would happen if Ohio voters approve the measure.
If it passes, it would allow persons who are at least 21 years old to use and possess marijuana, including up to 2.5 ounces of marijuana and up to 15 grams of marijuana concentrates. Additionally, individuals would be permitted to cultivate up to six marijuana plants at home, while households could cultivate up to 12 plants collectively.
It would also enact a 10% tax on marijuana sales. The revenue generated from this tax would be directed toward establishing a cannabis social equity and jobs program. This program would be designed to provide financial support and assistance for license applications to individuals who have been disproportionately affected by past marijuana-related law enforcement.
The Coalition to Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol sponsored the initiative. The campaign has reported $4.62 million in contributions, with the Marijuana Policy Project as its top donor, contributing $2.52 million. According to Ballotpedia.org, the Coalition said that regulating marijuana like alcohol would “(fix) a broken system while ensuring local control, keeping marijuana out of the hands of children, and benefitting everyone.”
Opposition to Issue 2 includes Governor Mike DeWine.
“I do not, however, support legalizing marijuana for recreational use. I have seen the negative effects it has had in states that have legalized it and fear that it would also lead to increased use by underage kids and that small children would consume marijuana-laced foods that look like candy,” DeWine stated in an email to Ballotpedia.org editor CJ Wells.
Opposition locally comes from Van Wert County Sheriff Tom Riggenbach, who expressed his views in an interview with WERT’s Chris Roberts, which is scheduled to air on Sunday, September 17.
“I’m totally against it. I don’t support that in any way. I think it’s important that it gets defeated. Marijuana is one of the first things that a lot of our youth start to use or try and the marijuana that’s out there today, because of the medical marijuana legalization and so forth, is much more potent, if you will and I think it’s going to be quite some time before we truly know, the potential psychological effects that it has on people’s brains when they use it. A real concern is the negative impacts that it’s going to have our our youth coming up and then also the impacts that it has on people who are using, and then operating vehicles or operating machinery at work,” Riggenbach said.
Riggenbach has had conversations with law officers in other states where recreational marijuana is legal.
“I’ve talked to law enforcement personnel from Colorado (and they said) ‘we wish we can put the genie back in the bottle because of the problems that it has created for youth, for the community, generally speaking, increases in criminal offenses, those types of things,’” Riggenbach said.
In some cases, marijuana is laced with other drugs, like fentanyl.
“In my opinion, there’s nothing of great enough benefit that would justify the legalization of marijuana in the state of Ohio. It’s going to be bad for communities everywhere including our community,” Riggenbach said.
