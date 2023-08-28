Pitching horseshoes

(Rebecca Violet/DHI Media file photo)

VAN WERT — CHP Home Care and Hospice is proud to sponsor Senior Citizens’ Day once again at the Van Wert Co Fair on Wednesday, Aug 30. Fairgoers age 60 and over will be admitted FREE to the fair until 4:00 p.m.

Seniors can start their day with breakfast at the fair with FREE donuts and coffee to be served from 8:45-11:30 a.m. at the Midway Entertainment Tent on the Northwest corner of the Commercial Building.

