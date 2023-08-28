VAN WERT — CHP Home Care and Hospice is proud to sponsor Senior Citizens’ Day once again at the Van Wert Co Fair on Wednesday, Aug 30. Fairgoers age 60 and over will be admitted FREE to the fair until 4:00 p.m.
Seniors can start their day with breakfast at the fair with FREE donuts and coffee to be served from 8:45-11:30 a.m. at the Midway Entertainment Tent on the Northwest corner of the Commercial Building.
From 9:00-11:00 a.m. CHP Home Care and Hospice will provide FREE blood pressure checks and present a program of different speakers on topics concerning seniors and/or their caretakers. Various agencies will be set up with information and staff so that you can ask questions.
At 11:30 the fun will move to the Gospel Tent on the East side of the Commercial Building with a Senior Dance. The Van Wert County Council on Aging is sponsoring the music of Melvin Mullins. You can take a twirl around the dance floor or just sit and enjoy the music.
When the music stops, the fun continues with FREE Bingo from 1:30-3:30 in the Gospel Tent. Come enjoy some bingo underneath the tent and win a prize donated by an area agency or business. We will have bingo daubers for you to use or you can bring your own.
Throughout the day the People Mover Wagons will be running for you to enjoy a trip around the fairgrounds. The Midway will open for the day at 10:00 am and the Commercial Building will open at 11:00 am.
If you plan on sticking around and enjoying a full day at the fair, check out some of other FREE entertainment/venues: The Landing at Gate 2-Pig Races @ 6:00 pm, The Midway Entertainment Tent -Van Wert Community Band will perform at 7:00 pm , South Entertainment/Beer Tent-Saw Crush @ 7:00 pm. In the Grandstand cheer on your favorite school at the Annual Van Wert County Fair Cheer Competition.
Tickets can be purchased online, in the fair office, or at the Treasurer’s Office during the fair.
