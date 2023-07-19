Cathie Malone

Cathie Malone, VanWert County Regional Planning Commission director (standing) is asking for a new employee and the board’s help in funding for that employee. (Sam Shriver/DHI Media)

VAN WERT — The Van Wert County Regional Planning Commission met July 18 at the Junior Fair Building in Van Wert for its quarterly meeting and much of the discussion surrounded the need for a new full-time worker in the RPC offices.

Director Cathie Malone has not only done the duties of the Regional Planning Commission Director but also works with the tax map officer and the county engineer.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.