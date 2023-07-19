VAN WERT — The Van Wert County Regional Planning Commission met July 18 at the Junior Fair Building in Van Wert for its quarterly meeting and much of the discussion surrounded the need for a new full-time worker in the RPC offices.
Director Cathie Malone has not only done the duties of the Regional Planning Commission Director but also works with the tax map officer and the county engineer.
“I’ve been doing this job for 12 years and through that time, I’ve done most of this job by myself. That would be working the tax map, also doing the GIS for the county and regional planning, and up until recently, I had a part-time person in the office but didn’t do any regional planning work, and now after 12 years I’m asking for some help,” Malone said.
Having a full-time helper would greatly increase the work she could do with planning.
“It would allow me extra time to devote to bringing more information to the residents of the county, to the townships, to cities and villages. It gets me out there where I can get more training and learn more about what regional planning can do for the county. There’s a lot of things. The sky’s the limit,” Malone said.
Malone also asked the Regional Planning Commission board to consider funding the position but pushed for the board to consider raising the assessment rate.
“It’s a per capita rate. So regional planning is basically paid off of assessments that each township, city, and village pays. That per capita rate is 35 cents currently. Whatever the population is for that place, they pay the population times 35 cents and that’s what they paid to regional planning and that’s what pays the salary. I’m just looking for an increase. I’m looking at between 10 cents to 20 cents. So that could be either a 45-50 or 55-cent increase that would sustain regional planning. So if there’s a project that we need to help fund or there’s a project we want to get involved in, that allows us to do that as well as getting that new employee,” Malone said.
Board members will take up the discussion on a new employee and potential changes to the per capita rate at its October 17 meeting.
