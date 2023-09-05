Van Wert County
Kimberly A. Youtsey, Gorden L. Youtsey to Michael D. Burns Jr., Carissa L. Burns, portion of section 28, Union Township.
William J. Hoffman, Linda S. Hoffman to William J. Hoffman, inlot 1190, Delphos.
William J. Hoffman, Linda S. Hoffman to Linda S. Hoffman, inlot 1190, Delphos.
Linda S. Hoffman, William J. Hoffman to Billin Boys LLC, inlot 1190, Delphos.
Melvin A. Reindel, Mary Jane Reindel, Melvin Reindel to Reindel Farms Inc., portion of section 31, Washington Township.
Joy Tavenner to Brick Building Real Estate LLC, inlot 432, Delphos.
Emma K. May, Kaine M. Younker, Kaine Younker to Emma K. May, portion of inlot 762, Van Wert.
Estate of Barbara L. Wiessner to Frederick C. Wiessner, portion of section 31, Willshire Township (lot 1 Stucky subdivision).
Robert E. Stuckey, Norma J. Stuckey to Kyle Arn, portion of section 10, Hoaglin Township.
Donald L. Moreo to Donald L. Moreo Trust, portion of sections 26, 35, Harrison Township.
First Van Wert LLC to VW II LLC, portion of lots 419, 421, Van Wert subdivision.
First Van Wert LLC to VW II LLC, portion of inlots 3410, 3411, Van Wert.
First Van Wert LLC to VW II LLC, lot 419-4, Van Wert subdivision.
First Van Wert LLC to Van Wert Enterprise LLC, portion of lot 419, Van Wert subdivision, portion of inlot 3410, Van Wert.
Michael S. Todd, Lorali H. Todd to Bradley J. Sanderson, Susan M. Sanderson, inlot 4352, Van Wert.
Custer Properties LTD to RLW35 LLC, inlot 341, 373, Convoy, portion of inlot 144, Convoy.
Custer Properties LTD to Sheryl L. Atwood, inlot 426, Convoy, portion of section 25, Tully Township.
Timothy R. Binkley Jr., Timothy Ray Binkley Jr. to Timothy R. Binkley Jr. Living Trust, lots 125-1, 126-1, Van Wert subdivision, portion of inlots 325, 326, Van Wert.
Raymond Hertz to Village of Convoy, portion of inlot 47, Convoy.
Aaron D. Bollenbacher, Whitney A. Bollenbacher to Whitney J. Myers, portion of section 28, Pleasant Township.
Estate of Michael Arn to Sherri Arn, inlot 1894, Van Wert.
