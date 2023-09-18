Van Wert County
Beatrice M. Geise to Danny I. Diltz, inlot 850, Delphos.
Leslie E. Simon, John P. Simon, Sandra Kay Stemen, Teresa Lynn Poetker, John J. Poetker, Christopher A. Stemen, Angela C. Stemen, John Simon to Christopher M.R. Kraner, Katie M. Able, portion of section 14, Liberty Township.
Noel G. Critchfield, Karen M. Critchfield to Karen M. Critchfield, portion of inlots 236, 245, Delphos.
Estate of Robert C. Kampf to John K. Eversman, portion of section 30, Union Township.
Brandon Bowen, Jennifer Bowen to Ben J. Brown, inlot 133, Ohio City.
Matthew D. Whittenbarger to John Winters, outlot 113-3, Van Wert.
Karen L. Price, Roger M. Price, Karen Price to Rodney M. Price, Rebekah Jo Price, portion of section 34, Harrison Township.
Loren W. Hancock, Nancy L. Hancock to Curtis J. Eberle, Marcie L. Eberle, inlot 481, Convoy.
Robert D. Gamble Jr. to Phillip L. Holmes, portion of section 18, Liberty Township.
Estate of John H. Doster to Mary Jane H. Doster, portion of sections 4, 5, Hoaglin Township.
Mary Jane H. Doster to Mary Jane Doster 2023 Revocable Living Trust, portion of sections 4, 5, Hoaglin Township.
Estate of Steven M. Mack to Janet L. Mack, portion of section 26, Pleasant Township (lot 2 Runnions first addition).
Michael J. Baldea, Marsha C. Baldea to Michael J. Baldea, Marsha C. Baldea, inlot 4584, Van Wert, portion of inlot316, Van Wert.
Ashe Turner Jr. to Jeremy Miller, Shelby L. Miller, inlot 4037, Van Wert.
Flora M. Linton Living Trust, Russell J. Linton Living Trust to Stephen Sullivan, Olivia Young, portion of section 19, Liberty Township.
Estate of Janet S. Kever, estate of Janet Kever to SK & DD Enterprises LLC, portion of inlot 1164, Van Wert.
Karen S. Schmid, Keith A. Schmid to Hayley Nicole Walker, portion of section 1, Liberty Township.
Estate of Ora Hertel, estate of Albert Hertel to Karen S. Schmid, Kelly A. Cooper, portion of section 1, Liberty Township.
Matthew C. Holt, Blanca Cecilia Holt, B. Cecilia Holt to Benjamin Family Trust, portion of sections 7, 14, 25, Union Township.
Eric P. Friedrich, Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach to Integrity Real Estate LLC, inlot 1458, Van Wert.
Linda D. Fulk to Linda D. Fulk Irrevocable Trust, portion of section 30, Pleasant Township (lot 7 Lawrence Kreischeraddition).
Leann M. Gordon Revocable Living Trust Agreement to Thomas A. Gordon Revocable Living Trust Agreement, portion of section 21, Pleasant Township.
Estate of John Sheeter to County Line Auto Wrecking & Sales LLC, portion of section 13, Washington Township.
Estate of Edward W. Mengerink Jr. to Jearldine E.A. Mengerink, Geraldine E.A. Mengerink, portion of section 21, Pleasant Township.
Estate of Mary C. Bidlack, estate of Norman A. Bidlack to Susan K. Brubaker, Nancy A. Bowen, inlots 2064, 3497, Van Wert.
Estate of Robert Ernest Keeling Jr., estate of Robert E. Keeling to Cayla Moon, inlot 382, Delphos.
Barbara A. Baker Living Trust to John Baker, portion of section 23, Liberty Township.
Ruth Ann Binkley Trust to TRM Farm LLC, portion of section 20, Jennings Township.
Chad E. Buzard, Lindy M. Buzard, Chad Buzard, Lindy Buzard to LC Plus 3 Properties LLC, outlot 5-2, Delphos.
Michael E. Carder, Pamela L. Carder to Michael Carder Irrevocable Trust, Pamela Carder Irrevocable Trust, portion of inlot 1208, Delphos.
Estate of Gerald I. Manken, estate of Gerald Manken to Kyle Neuenschwander, Megan Neuenschwander, portion of section 20, Ridge Township (lot 3, Frisinger subdivision).
