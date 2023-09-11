Van Wert County
Antonio Gonzales III, Amber Gonzales to Solomon H. Meade, portion of section 13, Union Township.
Michael Lee Johnson, Angela J. Johnson to Michael Lee Johnson, Angela J. Johnson, portion of section 26, Washington Township (lot 16 Mox subdivision).
Kevin R. Minnig, Kevin Minnig to Garrett M. Freeman, inlot 2198, Van Wert.
T3 Properties LLC to SK & DD Enterprises LLC, portion of section 10, Pleasant Township.
Phillip L. Cleveland to Reclaimed Housing LLC, inlot 43, portion of inlot 42, Convoy.
Estate of Jerry W. McNall to Brandon D. Breese, Heather R. Klausing, portion of section 31, York Township.
Edward J. Sellers, Kristina R. Sellers to George L. Webb, Shirley A. Webb, portion of inlots 1110, 1111, Van Wert.
Truist Bank, Branch Banking and Trust Company to Millard A. Hasbrook, Ruth Hasbrook, inlot 120, portion of inlot 121, Wren.
Chandler Grubb, Jaylynn Grubb to Corban Grubb, inlot 1925, Van Wert.
Estate of Gale Shawyer, estate of Gale A. Shawyer to Todd Shawyer, portion of section 19, Hoaglin Township.
Alice M. Lyons to Michael P. Lyons, Timothy J. Lyons, Karen M. Freund, Laura L. Lyons, lot 45-3, Delphos subdivision.
Cory S. Miller, Cory Miller to Ryan P. Acosta, inlot 344, Delphos.
Jason P. Bullinger to Kylee Shae Staley, inlot 315, Convoy.
Anna R. Boroff, Anna R. Placke, Calvin L. Placke to Dean J. Swygart Jr., Karen L. Swygart, inlot 1642, Van Wert.
Michael P. Lyons, Timothy J. Lyons, Karen M. Freund, Karen M. Ralston, Laura L. Lyons, Laura L. Lumpkins, Jean A. Lyons, Brian Freund, Brian S. Freund to Matthew M. Lyons, lot 45-3, Delphos.
Lynda L. Gallagher, Lynda Gallagher to Kevin R. Minnig, Jamee Ayers, inlot 3433, Van Wert.
Dale A. Reidenbach to William L. Huff, Julie A. Zizelman Huff, inlot 1818, portion of inlot 1817, Van Wert.
David E. Goodwin to Laura J. Farris, portion of inlot 71, Wren.
Mary Lou Beckman to Michael J. Beckman, portion of section 35, Washington Township.
Dean J. Swygart Jr., Karen Swygart, Misty Marie Redmon, Desmond Redmon to Greggory J. Wein, Brent M. Wein, portion of section 33, York Township.
Cora B. Finfrock to Amber E. Schuerman, inlot 225, Middle Point.
Nancy L. Dewitt, Jay M. Dewitt to Jancy Properties LLC, inlot 1303, Delphos.
Agracola Farms Inc. to Director of Transportation of the State of Ohio, Ohio Department of Transportation, portion of section 3, Liberty Township.
Karen S. Schmid, Keith A. Schmid, Kelly A. Cooper, Rodney L. Cooper to Rodney L. Cooper, Kelly A. Cooper, portion of section 1, Liberty Township.
Kevin L. McGough, Kevin McGough, Sharla D. McGough to McGough Family Living Trust, inlot 4056, Van Wert, portion of section 34, Pleasant Township.
Estate of Larry Ray Cotterman to Janice Cotterman, inlots 3015, 3016, Van Wert.
Diana May to Jerry D. Brown, Pamela S. Brown, portion of inlot 458, Van Wert.
Nicholas J. Wade, Penny L. Wade, Penny Wade, Nicholas J. Wade Sr. to Nicholas J. Wade, Penny L. Wade, portion of section 29, Union Township.
Estate of Larry G. Youtsey to Nancy E. Youtsey, lot 63-9, Van Wert subdivision.
Carl Wienken, Carl J. Wienken, Teresa A. Wienken to Carl J. Wienken, Teresa A. Wienken, portion of section 19, Jennings Township.
Teresa Wienken, Teresa A. Wienken, Carl J. Wienken to Carl J. Wienken, Teresa A. Wienken, portion of section 20, Jennings Township.
