Van Wert County
Anoukone L. Somsanith, Bounlome Somsanith to Green Tub Investments LLC, portion of inlot 46, Convoy.
Jerry D. Mason, Jerry Mason, Tony E. Mason, Tony Mason, Tyla N. Mason to Eric Miglin, Caren M. Miglin, outlot 107-10, Van Wert.
Stanton Family Revocable Trust to Richard L. Keltner, inlot 3166, Van Wert.
John Wannemacher, Pamela A. Wannemacher to John Wannemacher, Pamela A. Wannemacher, portion of outlots 163, 164, Van Wert.
Village of Elgin to Ulous Dean Smith, Deborah K. Smith, portion of section 35, York Township.
Douglas E. Huston, Keith A. Huston, Karen K. York, Cindy S. Stephens, Elena Huston, Uriah Stephens, Douglas Huston to Stanton Family Revocable Trust, portion of inlots 2211, 2212, Van Wert.
Angela L. Wells, Angela Wiseman, Jesse Wiseman to Kayla S. Irvin, portion of inlots 1417, 1416, Van Wert.
Estate of William Clinton Brothers Jr., estate of William C. Brothers to William Christopher Brothers, inlots 6, 7, 8, 9, Glenmore.
Sara E. Short, Sara E. Johnson, Daren L. Johnson to Dalton M. Sidle, inlot 3160, Van Wert.
DLD Merkle Irrevocable Trust to Larry W. Merkle, inlots 16, 17, 18, Glenmore.
Roger Hartge, Roger L. Hartge to M & L Rental Enterprise LLC, inlot 434, Delphos.
Estate of Greg A. Kunz to Danny Murphy, Wanda Murphy, portion of inlots 644 645, Delphos.
Dale A. Pohlman, Julie M. Pohlman to Kody L. Heppeard, Tamara R. Heppeard, portion of section 34, Washington Township.
Nicholas D. Gordon, Leah C. Gordon, Leah C. Mueller to Nicholas D. Gordon, Leah C. Gordon, portion of section 28, Washington Township.
Mark A. Brant, Lagina S. Brant to Matthew C. Schwartz, Corneal S. Schwartz, portion of section 8, Willshire Township.
William R. Dibert Trust to Robert W. Dibert, portion of sections 13, 24, Liberty Township.
Estate of James F. Baldauf to Sharon M. Hohlbein, portion of lot 56-1, Delphos subdivsion.
Kelly S. Rist, John D. Rist, Mark W. Dickman, Vernice E. Dickman to Sedrick M. Poe, inlots 177, 176, Middle Point.
Jerome D. Gorman, Cheryl D. Gorman to Caitlin M. Miller, inlot 2852, Van Wert.
Rebecca Louise Lee to Nicole Kill, Nicole L. Kill, Michael J. Kill, portion of inlot 882, inlot 883, portion of inlot 884, Delphos, lot 47-1, Delphos subdivision.
Lois Ann Waltz, Todd C. Waltz, Tod C. Waltz to Gary Lee Lichtenberger, portion of section 5, Willshire Township, portion of inlot 110, Wren.
