Van Wert County
David Brandon Violet, D. Brandon Violet, Abby Violet to David Brandon Violet, Abby Violet, inlot 363, Delphos.
Estate of Margaret Marie Pontius, Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach to Amy Johns, Ricky Johns Jr., inlot 3215, Van Wert.
Estate of Edward R. Becker to Jason E. Becker, Rachel M. Fleck, inlot 184, Delphos.
Estate of Estella A. Gilroy to Michele Breese, Bryon Glass, Christina Young, Mary E. Murray, inlot 4479, Van Wert.
Mary E. Murray, Michele Breese, Gary Breese, Bryon Glass, Christina Young, Jeremy Young, Christina M. Young to Jordan L. Young, inlot 4479, Van Wert.
Carl R. Felver, Deena K. Felver, Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach to Cabana Properties V LLC, portion of section 34, Willshire Township.
Jeffrey N. Hood, Diane L. Hood to Jeffrey N. Hood Revocable Trust, Diane L. Hood Revocable Trust, lot 170, Van Wert subdivision.
Bruce Weimert to Terry A. Maag, Mary K. Maag, portion of section 17, Jackson Township,
Estate of Michael Dean Wolfcale to Marilyn K. Wolfcale, inlot 147, Middle Point.
Dale A. Carder, Denice J. Carder, Dale Carder, Denice Carder to Carder Family Trust, inlot 735, Delphos.
Jeffrey W. Helm, Lori A. Helm, Lori A. Bader to Jeffrey W. Helm, Lori A. Helm, portion of section 7, Willshire Township.
Rebecca A. Litzenberg, Rebecca A. Markins, Zach Litzenberg to Angela Merkle, inlots 2113, 2114, Van Wert.
Keaton A. Brenneman Living Trust, Kristen M. Brenneman Living Trust to Robert E. Evans, portion of section 28, Hoaglin Township.
Michael Allmandinger, Laura Farris to Sheila Rankin, William Rankin Jr., inlot 3425, Van Wert.
Kyle Gallmeier to August A. Wurst, Torrance K. Clay, portion of inlot 313, Delphos.
Steven C. Fast, Mary Jane Fast, Susan L. Brady, Michael Brady, Michael J. Fast, Jill Fast to Carolyn Jane Fast, inlot 2597, portion of inlots 2596, 2599, 2600, Van Wert.
Carolyn Jane Fast to J & S Family Trust, inlot 2597, portion of inlots 2596, 2599, 2600, Van Wert.
Richard Allen Miller to John Lopez, portion of inlot 1445, Van Wert.
Brandon N. Martin, Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach to Wilmington Savings Fund Society TR, Quercus Mortgage Investment Trust, lot 11-5, Delphos JMC Marbles subdivision.
Integrity Real Estate LLC to Landon C. Goins, inlot 1612, Van Wert.
Custer Properties Ltd. to Phadom LLC, portion of inlots 687, 737, 738, inlots 1097, 1101, 2190, 2721, portion of inlot 3049, Van Wert, outlots 145, 145-3, Van Wert, lot 257-2, Van Wert subdivision, inlots 142, 143, Convoy.
