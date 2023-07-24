Van Wert County
Sheeran Rental Properties LLC to Chandler J. Skym, portion of inlot 168, Delphos.
Angela K. Hughes, Carol Rabon to Quinn Levalley, inlot 2454, Van Wert.
William Thomas Hughes, Sherry K. Hughes to Quinn Levalley, inlot 2454, Van Wert.
Wings Like Eagles Real Estate LLC to Brittany P. Thompson, portion of inlot 115, Delphos.
Price Outdoor Power Equipment LLC to Van Industries LLC, lots 125, 126, 123, 131, Van Wert subdivision.
Estate of Carolyn Dunmire, estate of Carolyn L. Dunmire to Steven C. Dunmire, portion of inlot 2984, Van Wert, portion of outlot 151-1, Van Wert.
Steven C. Dunmire to Bain Wannemacher, Channing Wannemacher, portion of inlot 2984, Van Wert, portion of outlot 151-1, Van Wert.
Estate of Carolyn Dunmire, estate of Carolyn L. Dunmire to Bain Wannemacher, Channing Wannemacher, portion of inlot 2984, Van Wert, portion of outlot 151-1, Van Wert.
Chad R. Vanvoorhis, Tia M. Vanvoorhis to Bruce W. Weimert, portion of inlot 361, Delphos.
Estate of John Thatcher, estate of John L. Thatcher, estate of John Lewis Thatcher to Michael J. Thatcher, Alisha M. Wright, portion of outlot 2, Elgin.
Estate of Sherry A. Kunz, estate of Sherryl Wienken to Greg A. Kunz Estate, portion of inlots 644, 645, Delphos.
Jeffery J. Morefield, Tara L. Morefield to Taylor W. Dixon, lot 9-8, Van Wert subdivision.
CMS Rez2 LLC to Thomas Trombatore Sr., Barbara Trombatore, inlot 2068, Van Wert.
Mary H. Unterbrink to Brandon Speaks, portion of section 22, Harrison Township.
VW Properties LLC to Roxanne M. Utrup, inlot 2530, portion of inlot 2529, Van Wert.
Chavarria Properties LLC to Gregory Jeffery, Carol Jeffery, portion of inlot 1558, Van Wert.
Caleb Radulewicz to Christy Radulewicz, portion of section 33, Pleasant Township.
Micheal K. Van Doren, Dawn E. Van Doren, Micheal Van Doren to Jonathan Koenig, portion of section 18, Washington Township.
Estate of James H. Miller, estate of James Harold Miller to E. Jayne Moser, portion of section 11, Harrison Township.
