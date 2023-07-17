Van Wert County
Gregory A. Royston, Marilyn J. Royston to Alexis Palmer, inlots 537, 536, Delphos.
Estate of Raymond Stemen to Christopher A. Stemen, Sandra Kay Stemen, Teresa Lynn Poetker, Leslie E. Simon, portion of section 14, Liberty Township, portion of section 8, York Township, portion of section 16, Liberty Township.
Damon McClain Norton, Devann Ashley Springer, Devann Ashley Norton to William J. Graves, Jill J. Graves, portion of section 20, Ridge Township (portion of lots 5 and 6 Wyandt subdivision).
Dennis E. Schulte, Vickie S. Schulte, Vickie Sue Schulte to Dennis E. Schulte, Vickie S. Schulte, portion of section 16, Ridge Township.
Edward M. Taylor, Marlene Jane Taylor to Taylor Family Irrevocable Trust, portion of section 27, Tully Township.
Todd B. Vincent, Tracie M. Vincent to Erich S. Puthoff, Micki L. Puthoff, inlots 80, 81, Willshire.
Bruce A. Feasby, Diana L. Feasby to Bruce A. Feasby, Diana L. Feasby, portion of section 22, Tully Township.
Larry G. Youtsey, Nancy E. Youtsey, Larry Youtsey to Larry G. Youtsey, Nancy E. Youtsey, lot 63-9, Van Wert subdivision.
Caleb Zachariah Eugene Weible, Amanda Weible, Craig Eugene Weible, Craig Weible to Pandora J. Weible, portion of lot 25, Willshire, portion of section 27, Willshire Township.
Nichole A. Galyk to Robles LLC, lots 229-1, 229-2, Van Wert subdivision.
Estate of Richard J. Recker to Barbara J. Recker, portion of section 2, Washington Township.
Delmer J. Kemper, Scarlett M. Kemper, Scarlet M. Mueller to Delmer J. Kemper, Scarlett M. Kemper, portion of inlot 299, Delphos.
Susan E. Metcalf to Jonathan Robert Finn, Ashley Rose Finn, portion of section 36, Washington Township (lot 8 Hickory Meadows subdivision).
Bruce A. Feasby, Diana L. Feasby to Bruce A. Feasby, Diana L. Feasby, portion of section 22, Tully Township.
Richard D. Kesler, Kathleen M. Kesler to Ohio Department of Transportation, portion of section 19, Hoaglin Township.
Carrie W. Wade Trust Agreement to Ohio Department of Transportation, portion of section 24, Union Township.
Carolyn D. Tyas Living Trust to Ohio Department of Transportation, portion of section 24, Union Township.
Roger F. Burnfield to Ohio Department of Transportation, portion of section 24, Union Township.
Ronald A. Bidlack, Yvonne M. Bidlack, Ronald Bidlack to Ohio Department of Transportation, portion of section 24, Union Township.
Vincent L. Brummette, Leandra Brummette, Vince Brummette to Ohio Department of Transportation, portion of section 18, Hoaglin Township.
Blair Thompson to Ohio Department of Transportation, portion of section 13, Union Township.
Kelly E. Brown, Kelly Brown to Ohio Department of Transportation, portion of section 18, Hoaglin Township.
James E. Akom, Cynthia J. Akom to Ohio Department of Transportation, portion of section 18, Hoaglin Township.
Kevin D. Welker, Brenda C. Welker, Kevin Welker, Brenda Welker to Ohio Department of Transportation, portion of section 12, Union Township.
Brenda Kittle, Travis Kittle to Ohio Department of Transportation, portion of section 7, Hoaglin Township.
Matthew P. Fleming, Rebecca Elizabeth Jones, Rebecca Fleming, Matthew Fleming to Ohio Department of Transportation, portion of sections 7, 6, Hoaglin Township.
Jeremy Ames, Tamara Ames to Ohio Department of Transportation, portion of section 1, Union Township.
Amy L. Johns, Ricky Johns Jr. to William L. Sharpe, Kacey N. Stewart, portion of section 5, York Township.
Shawn M. Brister to Shawn M. Brister, Jessica Ferron, portion of inlot 38, Willshire Township.
Estate of Gordon H. Moenter, estate of Gordon Harold Moenter, estate of Gordon Moenter to Imelda E. Moenter, Michelle Moenter, Bowtie LLC, portion of section 14, Washington Township.
Shawn M. Brister, Jessica Ferron to Jeff Albrecht, portion of inlot 38, Willshire.
Heather R. Klausing to John Andrews Matt Jr., inlots 3257, 3863, 4011, Van Wert.
M & L Rental Enterprises LLC to Bowman & Bowman Holdings LLC, lot 1-19, Delphos JMC Marbles subdivision, lots 86-5, 87-3, 272-6, 280, Van Wert subdivision, inlot 1334, Van Wert.
Kimberly Jewell, Matthew J. Minnick, Matt Minnick to Lucky Ginger LLC, inlot 95, portion of inlot 94, Convoy.
Amy D. Mercer, April F. Rayman to Ralph H. Wilson, portion of inlot 34, Delphos.
Amy Say, Amy Williamson, Tommy Williamson to Olivia Lyvers, Zachary Lyvers, portion of inlot 1032, Van Wert.
Martin Keith Smith, Stephen Craig Smith, Steven Craig Smith, Lori Dawn Edwards to Christopher Pruzzo, lot 152, Van Wert subdivision, portion of inlot 859, Van Wert, inlot 909, Van Wert, portion of inlot 910, Van Wert.
Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation to Jennifer Rigdon, James Rigdon, portion of section 17, Ridge Township.
Jennifer Rigdon, James Rigdon, James S. Rigdon, Jennifer P. Rigdon to Jennifer Rigdon, James Rigdon, portion of sections 8, 17, Ridge Township.
Matthew William Warnecke, Elizabeth Warnecke to Mark Balster, inlot 863, Delphos.
Daniel P. Saylor to Zachary Baxter, portion of inlot 122, Convoy.
Holiday Housing LLC to Timothy Ray Binkley Jr., portion of inlots 325, 326, Van Wert.
H. Dennis Jewett, Scott G. Jewett, Christine E. Sheehan, Stuart D. Jewett, Jenifer Lyn Jewett, Robin Renee Jewett, Paula J. Jewett, Stanley Sheehan, Stuart Jewett, Barbara Jewett, Dennis Miller to Efren Martinez Escudero, inlot 1907, Van Wert.
Tod C. Waltz, Lois Waltz, Tod Waltz to Tod C. Waltz, Lois Waltz, Tod Waltz, portion of sections 32, 22, Hoaglin Township.
