M & L Rental Enterprises LLC to Bowman & Bowman Holdings LLC, lot 119, Van Wert subdivision.
Estate of David John Lisk, estate of David J. Lisk to Shane Michael LiskPelkey, Tanner Bradley Lisk Pelkey, Stacey R. Lisk, portion of lot 119, Delphos subdivision, portion of inlot 1388, Delphos, portion of lot 107, Delphos subdivision, portion of lots 8, 9, 10, 11, Delphos JMC Marbles subdivision, portion of lot 116, Delphos subdivision.
Gomer Girls LLC to Kevin J. Knippen, portion of section 11, Ridge Township.
Kevin J. Knippen, Cindy C. Knippen, Kevin Knippen to Cindy C. Knippen, portion of section 11, Ridge Township.
Cindy C. Knippen, Kevin J. Knippen, Kevin Knippen to Gomer Girls LLC, portion of section 11, Ridge Township.
Wayne R. Suever to Karissa Rose Truman, portion of inlots 122, 123, Delphos, inlot 124, Delphos.
Carol M. Grothaus, Carol Grothaus to Carol M. Grothaus Irrevocable Trust, portion of section 16, Washington Township.
Joseph R. Rode, M. June Rode to Joseph R. Rode, M. June Rode, inlot 904, Delphos.
Roland Alvarez, Sara J. Carlton, Sara J. Alvarez to Roland Alvarez, Sara J. Alvarez, portion of section 16, Pleasant Township.
Granite Ridge Builders Inc. to McKenzie Berry, inlot 4572, Van Wert.
Estate of Marion J. Hart, estate of Marion Hart to M. Scott Hart, inlot 315, Middle Point.
Vivian E. Oechsle, James M. Oechsle, Cheryl J. Schroer-Oechsle, Lucinda J. Oechsle, Peggy A. Skinner, Danny L. Skinner to Vivian E. Oechsle, Lucinda J. Oechsle, Peggy A. Skinner, portion of section 22, Harrison Township.
Vivian E. Oechsle, James M. Oechsle, Cheryl J. Scroer-Oechsle, Lucinda J. Oechsle, Peggy A. Skinner, Danny L. Skinner to Vivian E. Oechsle, James M. Oechsle, portion of section 16, Pleasant Township.
