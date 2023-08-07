Van Wert County
First Friends Church of the Religious Society of Friends to Forge Christian Ministries Inc., inlots 585, 586, Van Wert.
Karen A. Morris to Shane J. Barnes, portion of inlots 95, 96, 97, Delphos.
Estate of Carolyn S. Hill to Kenneth E. Hill, outlot 45, Scott.
Jeffrey M. Oechsle to Logan E. Stuckey, inlot 270, Ohio City.
Evans Family Living Trust to Gustavo Jonatan Ramos Moreno, portion of lot 69, Van Wert subdivision.
Cary L. Snyder, Carey L. Snyder to Julie M. Snyder, portion of section 28, Tully Township.
Julie M. Snyder to Cary L. Snyder, portion of section 7, Harrison Township.
Donald L. Jellison, Karen F. Jellison, Karen Jellison to Karen F. Jellison, portion of section 22, Union Township.
Karen F. Jellison, Donald L. Jellison to Donald L. Jellison, portion of section 22, Union Township.
Donald L. Jellison, Karen F. Jellison to Lenlue LLC, portion of section 22, Union Township.
Holiday Housing LLC to Timothy Ray Binkley Jr., portion of inlots 325, 326, Van Wert.
Chad R. Vanvoorhis, Tia M. Vanvoorhis to Bruce W. Weimert, portion of inlot 361, Delphos.
Diana Pharmakidis to Sandy Tracy, portion of lot 176, Van Wert subdivision.
Thomas G. Knapke, Kathryn S. Knapke to Nathan A. Pohlman, portion of section 11, Washington Township.
Rhonda Beth Krick, Rhonda Beth Feltz, Keith Feltz to Tyler J. Kreischer, Sheila M. Collins, inlot 2441, portion of inlot2442, Van Wert, lot 236-7, Van Wert subdivision.
Cattle Wood Farm LLC to Michael J. Beckman, portion of sections 34, 35, Washington Township.
Cattle Wood Farm LLC to Mary Lou Beckman, portion of section 35, Washington Township.
COA Housing Inc. to National Church Residences Homestead Van Wert OH, lot 419-1, Van Wert subdivision.
Christine E. Gemmer, John T. Gemmer to Christine E. Gemmer, John T. Gemmer, portion of section 12, WillshireTownship.
Crazy Dog LLC to David C. Stemen, Ginger R. Stemen, portion of inlot 742, Delphos.
M. Scott Hart to Mikel Hart, inlot 315, Middle Point.
Carol A. Rice, Carolanne Rice to Gregory A. Rice, portion of lot 225-10, Van Wert subdivision.
Estate of Eddie P. Stewart to Zachary C. Cozadd, Quinn A. High, portion of section 25, Hoaglin Township.
Estate of Karen M. Keipper to Shane E. Keipper, portion of sections 9, 4, Union Township.
Garren L. Gudakunst, Neva Gudakunst to David W. Kemler, Marla C. Kemler, portion of section 24, Jackson Township.
Lance P. Hunt, Amber J. Hunt to Carrington Leigh Swartz, portion of section 24, Liberty Township.
George R. Scott III, Laura S. Scott to Austin G. Leeth, portion of inlots 3188, 3187, Van Wert.
Estate of John G. Eichenlaub to Beverly Eichenlaub, portion of sections 3, 9, Union Township.
Steel D. Miner to Jacob B. McClure, Megan L. McClure, portion of section 25, Tully Township (lot 4 Turner addition).
Estate of Gayle L. Stevens to Karen Sue Stevens, Karen S. Stevens, portion of section 10, Pleasant Township.
Estate of Virginia D. Service to Gordon C. Service, portion of inlots 1783, 1784, Van Wert.
Robert J. Rodgers Living Trust to West Ervin Road Storage LLC, portion of section 23, Pleasant Township.
FFF Properties LLC to Dustin L. Robison, lot 259-2, Van Wert subdivision.
Mercer Landmark Inc. to T. Joe Gallaway, Brenda J. Gallaway, portion of inlots 74, 557, inlots 79, 80, 81, 330, 328, 326, 325, 327, 329, 428, 418, 419, 420, 421, portion of inlot 555, inlot 324, Ohio City.
