Van Wert County
Kiracofe Homes LLC to Lee J. Krendl Living Trust, inlot 4556, Van Wert.
Estate of Bradley K. Jones to Stacie A. Jones, portion of section 35, Liberty Township.
Nicholas J. Ryder, Emily A. Ryder to Philip Smith, Mallory Smith, portion of section 11, Hoaglin Township (lots 1, 2, 3, and 4 Webb subdivision).
Jackie L. Tracey, Jackie Tracey-Burwell, Edward L. Burwell, Jackie L. Tracey-Burwell to Madison R. Tracey, inlot 199, Convoy.
Michael J. Menke, Tamara Menke to Douglas Kashner, portion of section 21, Harrison Township.
Clyde Bugle LLC to Phadom LLC, portion of inlot 329, Van Wert.
Mark A. Bartley, Mark Bartley, Laurie J. Bartley, Nathan A. Densmore, Nathan Densmore, Ginger L. Densmore, Laurie Bartley to Phadom LLC, portion of inlot 1545, Van Wert, inlot 1680, Van Wert, portion of inlots 1058, 1470, Van Wert.
Nathan A. Densmore, Nathan Densmore, Ginger L. Densmore to Phadom LLC, inlot 153-1, Willshire, portion of inlots 390, 2464, 2463, Van Wert.
Trey C. Agler, Hilary L. Agler to Nicholas P. Channell, Madison S. Channell, portion of section 19, York Township.
Gary L. Craine Revocable Trust, Gary L. Craine Living Trust to Gary L. Craine Charitable Remainder Trust 2, portion of section 30, Jackson Township.
Van Wert County Area Joint Vocational Board of Education to Lagina S. Sprunger, inlot 1168, Van Wert.
Wesley Church of Van Wert, Ohio to Young's Waste LLC, inlot 1655, Van Wert.
Ricky D. Boley to The Clayton Property Management Trust, inlot 3894, Van Wert.
Ella E. Stoller, Jeremy L. Stoller, Kayla S. Stiles, Daniel E. Stiles to Shartzer Properties LLC, inlot 4281, Van Wert.
Li Qing Yeung to Kei Shing Yeung, inlot 2947, portion of 2948, Van Wert.
Andrew Placke, Kerrie M. Placke to Fidel Rebolledo Villegas, portion of section 1, Willshire Township.
Dale A. Pohlman, Julie M. Pohlman to Kody L. Heppeard, Tamara R. Heppeard, portion of section 34, Washington Township.
Courtney H. Neumeier, Eric T. Neumeier to Candace M. Roehm, portion of inlot 174, Delphos.
Jeanette Thatcher to Clayton A. Dawson, portion of section 8, Hoaglin Township.
Clayton Property Management Trust to Brett Sheets, Sarah Sheets, Dwight E. Sheets, Michelle M. Sheets, portion of section 35, Harrison Township.
Christian G. Lucius to Carleigh H. Ankerman, outlot 6-1, Delphos.
Community Improvement Corporation of the City of Van Wert and County of Van Wert Ohio to Rubaco Real Estate LLC, lot 458-9, Van Wert subdivision.
Mark A. Miller, Linda S. Miller to Ulson Enterprises LLC, outlots 7-3, 7-4, 7, 11-3, Delphos.
Silas M. Eason, Mariah S. Devine to Stephen M. Wood, portion of inlot 1792, Van Wert.
Stephen M. Wood to Krista L. Etzler, portion of inlot 1792, Van Wert.
Sheila R. Eversman, John K. Eversman to John K. Eversman Living Trust, Sheila R. Eversman Living Trust, portion of inlot 58, Van Wert (unit 3, Fountain Park Condominium).
Gardner Family Living Trust to Gregg L. Gardner, Betty L. Gardner, portion of section 11, Union Township.
Joni R. Cully to Benjamin E. Cully, portion of section 2, York Township.
Kimberly A. Youtsey, Gorden L. Youtsey to Michael D. Burns Jr., Carissa L. Burns, portion of section 28, Union Township.
Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation to James E. Wiseman, lot 223-6, Van Wert subdivision.
Investacorr Inc. to Washington Place Lake Association Inc., lots 462-1, 462-2, Van Wert subdivision.
Andrew J. Osenga to Timothy Isaac Ledbetter II, Jessica Ledbetter, lot 233, Van Wert subdivision.
Bradley Dale Baxter, Gloria Baxter, Kim Maria Adams, Randy Adams, Colette Grace Rhodes, Colette Grace Baxter-Rhodes, Dean Rhodes to Nicholas Bauer, Lindsey Bauer, portion of section 25, Tully Township.
Estate of Brian W. Baxter, estate of Brian Wade Baxter to Nicholas Bauer, Lindsey Bauer, portion of section 25, Tully Township.
SMN Investments Inc. to Eric J. Lloyd, Amber R. Lloyd, inlot 4551, Van Wert.
Tammy L. Courtney to Timothy G. Walden, Amy Walden, portion of inlot 23, Willshire.
Seth Rollins to James J. Lamendola, inlot 1871, portion of inlot 1872, Van Wert.
Investacorr Inc. to IDH Echo Ventures LLC, portion of lot 464, inlots 461-2, 462, Van Wert subdivision.
William C. Moore Living Trust, Vicki H. Moore Living Trust to Zachary D. Keirns, inlot 1100, Van Wert.
Janice Bollenbacher, Ted E. Bollenbacher, Sandra Bollenbacher to Thaddeus James Grubaugh, Allyson Catherine Grubaugh, inlots 151-1, 151-2, Willshire.
