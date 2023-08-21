Estate of Terry J. Post, estate of Terry Post to Patricia Lou Post, portion of section 1, Willshire Township.
Estate of Ronald Paul Welker, estate of Ronald Welker to Ina Welker, inlot 1896, Van Wert.
Jay Cerana, Christine B. Cerana to Steven M. Barnes, Jane L. Barnes, portion of section 31, Ridge Township (lot 15, Pleasant Ridge subdivision).
Bryan R. Sutton, Kelly K. Sutton to Mickie Dale Smith, portion of section 22, York Township.
William G. Tope Revocable Trust Agreement to Eli J. Sutton, Michelle Sutton, portion of inlot 69, Wren.
Franklin D. Smith, Brenda K. Smith to Straley Custom Homes LLC, inlot 635, Van Wert.
Kay F. Louth to Andy Mahon, Alexis Williamson, portion of section 16, Jennings Township.
Kirk O. Wilson, Georgiana M. Wilson to Wilson Family Living Trust, portion of section 36, Willshire Township.
Kyle E. Army to Christopher Berogan, inlot 305, portion of inlot 304, Convoy.
Wells Family Trust to Arnold J. Mohler, portion of section 26, Washington Township.
Gary N. Sutton, Eli J. Sutton, Michelle Sutton to Aimee M. Nicolai, portion of section 32, Pleasant Township.
John Willoughby Shuttz to Alexis J. Turner, portion of inlot 886, Van Wert.
Tom L. Stutz, Christine M. Stutz to Tom L. Stutz, Christine M. Stutz, portion of section 31, Washington Township.
Ronald C. Fleming, Nancy I. Fleming to Ronald Fleming Living Trust, Nancy Fleming Living Trust, inlot 3979, Van Wert (unit 24 Golden Oaks Condominium).
Ginny Sanders, Christopher Roberts, Diana Saigo, Nova Saigo, Ginny B. Sanders, Diana M. Saigo to Christopher R. Hogan, inlot 852, Van Wert.
Taylor R. Free, Brittanyy N. Free, Brittany N. Free to Chloe Grace Walden, portion of inlot 52, Willshire.
Susan J. Teats, Susan Jean Teats to Foust Family Living Trust 2, portion of sections 4, 9, 20, 18, Hoaglin Township.
Kim A. Figley to Kim A. Figley Irrevocable Trust, portion of section 21, Harrison Township.
Bradley D. Dickson, Deborah J. Dickson to Jamie A. Crippin, Steven V. Crippin, inlot 3590, Van Wert.
Amy M. Schroeder to Matthew A. Reindel, Erica Reindel, portion of section 9, Ridge Township.
Nikki L. Ellenburger, Nikki L. Carlin, Nikki L. Goodwin, Nikki Ellenberger to David E. Goodwin, Dave E. Goodwin, portion of inlot 71, Wren.
Federal - Mogul Powertrain LLC to FNLI Here In My Car LLC, lot 71-2, Van Wert subdivision, portion of outlots 129, 130, Van Wert, lots 72-5, 71-1, 71-4, 70-2, Van Wert subdivision, outlots 131, 132-2, 133, 133-1, 133-2, Van Wert.
