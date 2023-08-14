Van Wert County
Anthony R. Bonifas, Elizabeth R. Bonifas to Zachary Carder, Catelynn McDonald, portion of section 23, Ridge Township.
Douglas L. Germann, Marcia K. Germann to Kent H. Hoblet, Constance J. Hoblet, portion of section 1, Harrison Township.
Hickory Lane LLC to Daniel A. Bonifas, portion of section 9, Jennings Township.
Daniel A. Bonifas, Janet L. Bonifas to Alfred Acres LLC, portion of section 9, Jennings Township.
Wiley Dean Kerns Revocable Trust to Matthew E. McMaster, Pamela L. McMaster, inlot 3198, Van Wert.
CMS Holdings & Rentals LLC to S2 Property Group LLC, inlot 944, Van Wert, lot 115-4, Van Wert subdivision.
Alexander S. Wehnes to Paige A. Hemmert, portion of section 36, Pleasant Township.
Benjamin L. Wengerd, Lucy A. Zehr, Lucy A. Wengerd to Benjamin L. Wengerd, Lucy A. Wengerd, portion of section 15, Willshire Township.
Joel D. Williams, Jennifer A. Williams to Joel D. Williams, Jennifer A. Williams, portion of section 19, Ridge Township
Heriberto R. Gonzalez, Guadalupe M. Gonzalez, Heriberto R. Gonzolez to Victor L. Gonzalez, inlot 4492, Van Wert, portion of section 23, Pleasant Township.
Deborah Fair to Scott Fair, Kevin Fair, Ryan Fair, portion of section 13, York Township.
Harley-Davidson Lane, Cassandra Lane, Cassandra L. Lane to Harley-Davidson Lane, Cassandra Lane, portion of section 6, Hoaglin Township.
Bowman & Bowman Holdings LLC to Bruce Oliver, lot 119, Van Wert subdivision.
Menno A.L. Schwartz, Lydia E. Schwartz to Solomon L. Wengerd, Barbara L. M. Wengerd, portion of section 25, Willshire Township.
Vivian Lichtensteiger Revocable Trust Agreement to Paul E. Lichtensteiger, portion of section 20, Harrison Township.
Vivian Lichtensteiger Revocable Trust Agreement, Vivian M. Lichtensteiger Revocable Trust Agreement to Alan R. Lichtensteiger, portion of sections 34, 27, Harrison Township.
Karl Lichtensteiger Revocable Trust Agreement to Lichtensteiger-Ballog Family Trust, portion of section 21, Harrison Township.
Karl W. Lichtensteiger Revocable Trust Agreement to Andy K. Lichtensteiger, portion of section 32, Harrison Township.
Estate of Lois M. Decamp to Rhett Decap, Rhett A. Decap, lot 42, Van Wert subdivision.
Rhett A. Decamp, Rhett Decap to Alycia M. Decamp, lot 42, Van Wert subdivision.
Marvin J. Grote Revocable Living Trust Agreement to Mary E. Grote Revocable Living Trust Agreement, portion of sections 10, 26, Willshire Township.
Mary E. Grote Trust Agreement to Mary E. Grote, Kevin W. Grote, portion of section 10, Willshire Township.
Mary E. Grote Revocable Living Trust Agreement to Mary E. Grote, Courtney L. Grote, portion of section 26, Willshire Townsip.
Julie M. Semer, Kevin B. Semer to Julie M. Semer, Kevin B. Semer, inlot 2022, Van Wert.
Kevin B. Semer, Julie M. Semer to Kevin B. Semer, Julie M. Semer, inlot 2203, Van Wert.
