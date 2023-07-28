[Editor's note: the following public announcement was sent from the Brumback Library Board of Trustees. It is being run as a guest column out of respect for the Library Board.]
From The Brumback Library Board of Trustees:
David Brumback, President
Kari Brumback, Vice President
Sarah Burden, Secretary
Karen Koch
Gary Taylor
Leslie Wilkin
Joy Miller
On Tuesday, July 25th, 2023, John Carr informed the Brumback Library Board of Trustees of his retirement, effective August 31st, 2023.
John has served the Van Wert County community for over 32 years, over 25% of our Library’s history. Prior to moving to Van Wert, he served in both Director and Librarian roles in Pittsburgh and Northeast Ohio and received his early education in Library Sciences from LaRoche College (Undergraduate) and University of Pittsburgh (Masters and Doctorate).
John began his tenure in Van Wert with the Grand reopening of The Brumback Library in 1992. One of his most significant accomplishments was introducing technology to the Library with the addition of computer search stations which later became internet portals as well. He also implemented operational systems to the library which moved the library catalog onto computers and unified the Main Library catalog with all of its branches. The Brumback Library was one of the first rural county libraries in the state to achieve this.
Another early goal of John’s was to expand library branches to more communities in the County. By the end of the 1990s, the library had opened new branches in Middle Point, Ohio City, and Wren. This was accompanied by renovations to all existing branches and bringing them all onto the new Library Catalog system making all the books in the system available to all Van Wert County residents.
In 2001, the community celebrated the Library’s 100th year of service to County residents with three days of luncheons, dinners, concerts, and speeches. John led what become a statewide effort to commemorate the milestone including the placement of the historical plaque recognizing our Library as the first county wide system in the United States.
During the COVID pandemic, the library was closed for only four weeks, the fewest in the state. Notably, during the Summer of 2020, John organized the annual Summer Reading program, that so many of us were part of growing up, on the lawn at the Library so our kids could still have the experience.
The stewardship of the fiscal resources entrusted to us during John’s tenure has been remarkable. He successfully helped lead statewide efforts to stem the tide of declining state library resources and effectively communicated the need to you, our county residents, of the need for our countywide levy four times. His management of available resources and dedication of his own personal resources to the Library, will be missed.
As we begin the search for our next Director, the Board will continue working hard to move your library forward. Projects to update our technology, including our website, internal infrastructure, and Library Catalog System will continue. We look forward to sharing these with you as they begin coming online this Fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.