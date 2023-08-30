VAN WERT — If you own property in Van Wert County you might see a big jump in your taxes.
The six-year reappraising of property in Ohio has been completed and the increase varies from county to county.
“Across Ohio, we’re seeing average increases from anywhere from 25% to 45%, roughly, depending on the county and the market data of sales that are happening in the area. That’s what’s causing the increases to take place,” said Tim Finley, Senior Project Manager for Vision Government Solutions.
Van Wert County falls in the middle of that.
“We are seeing an aggregate increase to the county of about 35%,” Finley said.
The impact of the reappraisal will likely have a significant impact on property owners.
“It will affect any property owner, whether you’re a farmer or own residential. It will have an impact on the value of your home and your land. Property taxes work off the appraised property values you’re assessed at 35% of the appraised value and that becomes the assessed taxable level that the tax bills are generated from,” Finley said.
County residents have been sent a postcard from the Van Wert County Auditor’s office to alert them that the new valuations are available to be viewed on the auditor’s website.
Vision Government Solutions will be available to discuss your property valuation between September 11-15, 2023 at the Van Wert County Auditor’s office.
“People can call or book an appointment with the county auditor’s office here and there will be appraisers on staff for you to come in and discuss the characteristics of your property to make sure it’s listed properly and to make surer that the values that have been set match what the property could be sold for and so there will be appraisers on hand to discuss that with any property owner that wishes to come in,” Finley said.
If you want to challenge your valuation and the subsequent tax bill you can appeal through the Board of Revision.
Complaints can be taken between January 1 and March 31, 2024.
The burden of proof is on the property owner to prove the valuation is incorrect.
