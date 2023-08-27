Mitch Price returns in mid-September to once again lead Main Street Van Wert. (Photo Submitted)
VAN WERT — Former Main Street Van Wert Executive Director Mitch Price has returned to that position.
According to MSVW, Price will return mid-September to the organization.
“I am so excited to be welcomed back! Our downtown is a vibrant place to be and I am ready to roll up my sleeves and help be a part of it,” Price stated on MSVW’s Facebook Page.
Price replaces Joe Dray who resigned in July.
In other news, an expected four-way race for Van Wert Mayor has turned into a three-way race after the Van Wert County Board of Elections have ruled petitions filed by Robert Myers were invalid.
This leaves Linda Agler, Frederick Fisher, and incumbent Kenneth Markward to duke it out on the November ballot.
Board of Elections Director Pam Henderson says Myers did not have enough valid signatures to be on the ballot.
