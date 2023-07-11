The salary of the Van Wert Mayor could increase by 3% if the council passes, at its next meeting, an ordinance fixing salaries for the next term. Pictured is Mayor Kenneth Markward. (Sam Shriver / DHI Media)
VAN WERT — Van Wert City Council, in their Monday night meeting, once again discussed pay for council members, the council president and for the Mayor, Auditor and Law Director.
Councilman Jeff Agler, absent from the last regular meeting, proposed raising council members’ salaries to $6,100 a year, a raise of $1,200, and raising the Council President’s salary by the same amount, bringing it to $6,700.
In legislation before city council Monday night, the mayor was slated to only get a 1% pay raise, as proposed at the last meeting. Agler convinced others to bring that up to 3%.
Prior to the discussion, Treasurer Martha Balyeat, who missed the last meeting, was concerned about salary ordinances.
“I’m not sure why you only put the mayor’s position at 1% per year. The mayor was already 10% behind the other elected officials at the end of this term. You’re widening that gap. He’s going to be 80%, almost 905 behind the auditor and law director. I know there’s been discussion about the only people that apply for that or go out for the mayor’s job are retired people. Unless you’re talking about cutting that to part-time, I’m not sure that 1% is keeping you competitive,” Balyeat said.
Both salary ordinances will go to second readings at the next meeting.
Council members did pass an ordinance approving the formation of the Union Cemetery District for Woodland Cemetery.
They also sent on to second reading an ordinance detaching property at 10480 Greenville Road from the City of Van Wert.
Daniel Dasher owns that property which is currently in the city but does not get water or sewer service provided by the city.
Jay Fleming, Safety Service Director reported to the council that so far they’ve installed 624 new remote water meters.
He also reminded the public that brush pickup is underway this week.
Fleming also told council members that construction is progressing on the TekniPlex property in Vision Industrial Park. He says the steel started going up on Monday.
Fleming also reminded members that in the next week, they’ll be opening bids for the replacement of the roof at the city’s water treatment plant and for street paving for this summer.
Prior to the regular council meeting, a special meeting was held to gather comments on the fiscal year 2024 tax budget.
No one from the public came to comment.
Council’s next regular meeting is scheduled for Monday, July 24 at 6:30 p.m. in the Municipal Building.
