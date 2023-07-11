Van Wert Mayor Ken Markward

The salary of the Van Wert Mayor could increase by 3% if the council passes, at its next meeting, an ordinance fixing salaries for the next term. Pictured is Mayor Kenneth Markward. (Sam Shriver / DHI Media)

VAN WERT — Van Wert City Council, in their Monday night meeting, once again discussed pay for council members, the council president and for the Mayor, Auditor and Law Director.

Councilman Jeff Agler, absent from the last regular meeting, proposed raising council members’ salaries to $6,100 a year, a raise of $1,200, and raising the Council President’s salary by the same amount, bringing it to $6,700.

