VAN WERT — A new discount retailer is now open in the Summit Shopping Center in Van Wert.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet, the home of Good Stuff, Cheap is located in the old Peebles location.
Dozens of people waited in line for the store to open on Wednesday, August 9.
“We’re very excited and bringing in some good values and good cheap items to this community,” said Nicole Schimmoller, district team leader for Ollie’s.
Ollie’s already has stores in Lima and Fort Wayne.
“Ollie’s is America’s largest retailer of closeout merchandise and excess inventory, spanning across 29 states. Our business is simple. We buy cheap and we sell cheap. Our 487 semi-lovely stores sell merchandise of all descriptions and some beyond description all at up to 70% off fancy store prices. You’ll find real brands, real bargain prices in every department, like housewares from Hamilton Beach, toys, sporting goods from Igloo and Sunbeam, Serta, tools from Olympia, Stanley, Black and Decker and so much more. You’ll find truckloads of other great brand names throughout the store, including Yankee Candles, Sharper Image and Bissell and the list goes on and on,” Schimmoller said.
The Van Wert Ollie’s location employs seven full-time and 54 part-time workers.
“We’re always looking for great talent,” Schimmoller said.
You can apply for openings at Ollie’s by going to the website Ollies.us.
The Van Wert store will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 a.m to 9 p.m. and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.
