Commissioners and petitioners
Van Wert County officials met with petitioners for the West Jennings Creek ditch cleanup project to discuss the latest developments. (Sam Shriver/DHI Media)

VAN WERT — The West Jennings Creek ditch cleanup project is receiving additional scrutiny from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.

The 5 1/2 mile stretch of creek in Van Wert, Putnam, and Allen Counties has been petitioned to be cleaned and cleared of debris at an estimated cost of around $1.4 million but that cost could dramatically increase, depending on what ODNR finds when they come to survey the site on August 29.

