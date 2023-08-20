VAN WERT — The West Jennings Creek ditch cleanup project is receiving additional scrutiny from the Ohio Department of Natural Resources.
The 5 1/2 mile stretch of creek in Van Wert, Putnam, and Allen Counties has been petitioned to be cleaned and cleared of debris at an estimated cost of around $1.4 million but that cost could dramatically increase, depending on what ODNR finds when they come to survey the site on August 29.
The ODNR’s concerns lie, mainly in the possibility that there may be an endangered species of mussel in the creek.
“They’re going to show up here later in the month to do their own inspections/survey to see what they think to see if we need to press forward on a paid survey and or mussel relocation, which now you’re starting to get a little crazy, in my opinion,” said Kyle Wendel, Van Wert County Engineer.
If the endangered species of mussels are found in the creek and there is nothing done to relocate them, it could be costly for the county.
“If it’s the correct species of mussel that’s endangered, it’s $2,500 per mussel they find,” Wendel said.
Right now there’s no indication how much extra this will cost to relocate the mussels, if they find any.
“That’s just a huge question mark. Nobody will give us any kind of number but we know it’s going to be extreme if it ends up becoming a survey and a relocation but yeah, it could double or triple the number and just prices us right out of doing the project potentially,” Wendel said.
Deputy county engineer, Kory Thatcher plans to walk the entire 5 1/2 mile route with ODNR and whoever they bring with them.
“It’s hoped maybe these people will come and look and say, yeah, your problems are worse than we thought. We sent the video, the whole drone footage (of the creek) to ODNR, so I don’t know if that’ll help. He’s aware of the mess out there,” Thatcher said.
Two of the petitioners on the ditch cleanup, Roger Pohlman and Ron Baumgarte, met recently with Van Wert County Commissioners, and Thatcher and Weldel from the county engineer’s office to find out where the project stands.
“We wanted to know where we were at. Just wanted to touch base again. It’s been almost two months or so since the article in the paper (Van Wert Times Bulletin/Delphos Herald), just wondering what’s happening,” Pohlman said.
Pohlman expressed some frustration with the process of having to potentially relocate the mussels.
“When you clean a ditch out, five years later, doesn’t it revive itself?” Pohlman asked.
Wendel says they are playing a waiting game.
“I don’t know what to do at this point other than wait until that (the ODNR survey) happens, get their opinion, and then we can start to come up with our next part of the plan,” Wendel said.
“So we’re just at an impasse at this time?” Pohlman said.
Wendel was not ready to give up on the project.
“It’s not an end game, but it’s a date that we’ve got marked, the 29th — before we all get throwing our hands up. We’re not there yet. I know there were certain channels a few years ago when they were screwing around with that bridge on the St. Mary’s (river) that are on their list for these endangered mussels and that was one of them. Now this one they weren’t totally clear. It’s the size of the project that flagged us. They’re gonna come and do their check. Maybe they’ll say there’s mussels but not the endangered ones,” Wendel said.
