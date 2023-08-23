VAN WERT — A planned visit by the Ohio Department of Natural Resources to look at potentially endangered mussels in West Jennings Creek is on hold.
A conversation on Monday with ODNR provided an answer to why they aren’t coming on August 29 to look at the 5 1/2 mile effort to clean up the creek as scheduled.
After reading the article in the Van Wert Times Bulletin online the ODNR wanted to clear some things up about the project.
“He said we don’t want you to be misled. That even if you go through with your mussel survey and relocation, we still don’t feel like we can approve this project, regardless if there’s mussels or not,” said Kyle Wendel, Van Wert County Engineer.
“He even mentioned we won’t consider full-blown construction, like how it’s petitioned, then he mentioned one side and he said honestly, I don’t even think the board will approve a one-sided project,” Wendel said.
Deputy County Engineer Kory Thatcher was involved in the conversation with ODNR.
“Their main issue is everything that we want to do is in direct conflict with the governor and H2 Ohio. They’ve invested hundreds of millions of dollars into this area. They want the water to stay out in the fields. They want it to be in oxbows, they want it to be in wetlands. They don’t want the water to get to Lake Erie faster,” Thatcher said.
“Their whole entire initiative over the last 10 years has been to do that, and what this project does is the opposite. That was their explanation,” Thatcher said.
County Commissioner Stan Owens says they’ll look into what can be done to keep the project alive.
“I think that we look further into this. Our major goal here is to protect the people we represent over there, the landowners on this project. So we have got to see what we can maybe get negotiated that would benefit our people, and still try to meet some of the requirements from the state as far as these prospective species go,” Owens said.
Commissioners referred the matter to Eva Yarger, Van Wert County Prosecutor to check their potential legal liability in the matter.
