VAN WERT — Northwest State Community College continues to work on developing the old Kennedy Manufacturing Facility in Van Wert.
Originally, they were expected to be done with renovations by the fall of this year.
VAN WERT — Northwest State Community College continues to work on developing the old Kennedy Manufacturing Facility in Van Wert.
Originally, they were expected to be done with renovations by the fall of this year.
“It’s public sector so everything’s got to be done a certain way, shape and form. The funds from the state were a little slow in coming and identifying how everything was going to come in, but we’ve secured that,” said Dr. Todd Hernandez, NSCC president.
Asbestos testing is the next step.
“As soon as we get the results of those tests back, we’re gonna state demolition,” Hernandez said.
Fanning and Howey is the architect of the project and Alexander Bebout will be managing construction.
“The exterior will be renovated but there’s no addition. We’re looking at the office space first. There’s 20,000 square feet of office space that’ll get turned into classrooms, labs, offices, and then later on the 30,000 square feet of warehouse will be turned into lab space,” Hernandez said.
Hernandez says their goal is to get students in the classroom by the fall of 2024.
Hernandez’s comments came at a golf outing fundraiser for NSCC students at Hickory Sticks Golf Club.
“All the money that gets raised at this fundraiser goes to scholarships for kids and adults that are taking classes at Northwest State Community College. Last year we raised $13,000 and we awarded that to residents of Van Wert.
“We’re looking forward to coming into the community and being more involved. We are already in the community in a number of ways. We’re doing contract training and apprenticeship programs with many of the businesses in Van Wert and Paulding County,” Hernandez said.
Danfoss was the big sponsor of the golf outing.
“I believe this is the third year we’ve been the presenting sponsor. It’s a good event for us. We’d like to get our name out in the community and there’s no better way to do that than partnering up with an educator, someone that’s bringing education into the community that’s helping our workforce grow,” said Wade Adamson, plant director at Danfoss.
Adamson says they’re planning on working closely with Northwest State Community College.
“We had a meeting recently where we’re starting to leverage more of NSCC’s opportunities for us to grow our workforce and when that campus comes next year, that’s going to be big for us because we can essentially send workers down the road to increase skills.
“No longer do we have to travel an hour, to another school. We’ll have one very local to the plant so it will be a big improvement. I assume we’ll continue this partnership and hopefully grow it beyond this to really work on a curriculum that fits for Danfoss and hopefully fits for the rest of the community as well,” Adamson said.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.