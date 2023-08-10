Outside polling

(Brian Hess/DHI Media)

VAN WERT — Wednesday at 4 p.m. was the deadline for candidates to file if they wanted to run for office in the November general election.

In the race for Mayor of Van Wert, three people are confirmed to have submitted the necessary petitions including incumbent Kenneth Markward, Linda Agler Evans, and Frederick Fisher.

