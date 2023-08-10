(Brian Hess/DHI Media)
VAN WERT — Wednesday at 4 p.m. was the deadline for candidates to file if they wanted to run for office in the November general election.
In the race for Mayor of Van Wert, three people are confirmed to have submitted the necessary petitions including incumbent Kenneth Markward, Linda Agler Evans, and Frederick Fisher.
Robert Myers petitions are listed as “pending” on the Van Wert County Board of Election website.
Gerald Mazur decided not to run for re-election to the President of Council’s position.
Two people, Andrew Davis and Thad Eikenbary have submitted valid petitions while Kirby Kelly is listed as “pending”.
In the Councilman at Large race, Judy Bowers, Jeff Kallas, and Jana Ringwald all submitted valid petitions while Joe Jared’s petitions are listed as “pending”.
Martha Balyeat, Van Wert’s long-time auditor decided not to run for another term. Erika Blackmore was the only person to submit valid petitions.
For Law Director, John Hatcher filed valid petitions to run for office again.
No person filed for Clerk of Council for Van Wert.
Your comment has been submitted.
Reported
There was a problem reporting this.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd,
racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another
person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone
or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism
that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on
each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness
accounts, the history behind an article.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Have the latest local news delivered every afternoon so you don't miss out on updates.
We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen!
Best trending stories from the week.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.