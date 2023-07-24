WREN — County Commissioners from five area counties met in Wren on July 18 to discuss liability insurance issues.
The Midwest Pool Risk Management Agency involves Van Wert, Shelby, Hancock, Mercer, and Auglaize Counties.
Van Wert County Commissioner Todd Wolfrum says the consortium is set up as a self-insurance pool and can be useful in spreading the risk around.
“Our most recent one (claim) seems like it was a truck caught on fire at our engineer’s office, for example, just general liability that you think of for your home. This is for counties. A lot of things happen in deputies’ cars and jails, stuff like that. Cybersecurity has been a big one lately but that (MPRMA) covers all that stuff,” Wolfrum said.
The five-county group is also connected to a larger insurance pool.
“We’re part of a larger consortium then there’s an umbrella larger consortium,” Wolfrum said.
The MPRMA board decided not to increase its funding at the meeting.
“We didn’t decide to change our premium any. Normally this is our quarterly meeting to find out where the consortium is at in the way of how many losses we’ve had, if any of the past filings or claims have been satisfied and just where we’re at financially. So we still have a pretty good amount of money in the bank, not a lot of big claims so we just decided to stay the course and leave our premiums the same,” said Thad Lichtensteiger, Van Wert County Commissioner.
Each county in the MPRMA hosts a meeting quarterly and this quarter it was Van Wert County’s turn.
