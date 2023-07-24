MPRMA

County commissioners from five counties met in Wren to discuss liability insurance. (Sam Shriver/DHI Media)

WREN — County Commissioners from five area counties met in Wren on July 18 to discuss liability insurance issues.

The Midwest Pool Risk Management Agency involves Van Wert, Shelby, Hancock, Mercer, and Auglaize Counties.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.