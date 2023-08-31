CONVOY — Convoy Village Council heard an update Tuesday night on efforts to replace dozens of faulty water meters.
Mike Kreischer, president of the Board of Public Affairs indicated several faulty water meters that were under warranty from Master Meter are being replaced.
“Master Meter, on July 27, delivered 250 meters. So we did finally get those and 97 of the 100 new (Neptune) meters are in the ground and working and running. There was only one that was installed backward. We still have to buy the iPad and we’ll get one that is cellular capable for going around to read (the new meters) and for the belt clip to transmit,” Kreischer said.
Convoy council is starting the process to get the property at 108 S. Main St. demolished. The building was previously owned by Raymond Hertz.
In June, council agreed to take possession of the property after Hertz agreed to pay them $50,000.
At the July meeting, the council learned about some interest in the condemned building.
Fines against Hertz were dropped in exchange for the property and the $50,000. The building’s roof had caved in and the property was full of black mold.
In other business, council approved Whitney Kreischer to serve on the park board.
Council is also looking to purchase a new truck for the street department as the old one from 2007 is rusting out.
Council also set trick-or-treat hours. It will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. on Saturday October 28.
Convoy Village Council’s next meeting is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Tuesday, September 26.
