VAN WERT — New leadership for Main Street Van Wert after Saturday’s resignation of executive director Joe Dray.
According to a news release the board has appointed Channing Wannamacher to the position on an interim basis.
She’s been with the organization since February.
“With unwavering dedication and a vision that inspires, Channing will continue to steer us towards bright horizons and work towards making a lasting impact on those we serve in our community. We want to make downtown a vibrant place to live and be and we will continue to work towards that as a whole,” stated Quincy Thompson, in a news release.
The news release praised Dray for “playing a crucial role in Main Street downtown events and projects during his tenure. His guidance and drive have been a source of inspiration for our entire team, and he will be greatly missed.”
Dray was thankful for his time as director and was asked about some of his proudest accomplishments in the short time he was there.
“I think defining what Main Street is and what our mission is. When I came in, I didn’t even really know what the Main Street program was but I learned really quickly, and the more that I delved into it, the more that I had an appreciation for the program and just the way that our organization, our volunteers, our committee members, our board members really bought into that program,” Dray said.
What advice does Dray have for his successor?
“Events can be 17-hour days. They can run you down and we put on a lot of them. Be friendly. It’s a great community and they’re gonna roll out the welcome mat for you and just keep doing what’s best for downtown. I think every decision I tried to make as director, I tried to put our community and our downtown first and foremost,” Dray said.
Channing expressed enthusiasm about taking on the new role stating, “I am honored to step into the role of Interim Director at Main Street Van Wert and hope to bring a positive impact, clear vision and lots of fun to the downtown area. I wish Joe the best in his future and thank him for his dedication to Main Street. As I step into this new position I cannot wait to make new connections and build relationships within the community,” Channing stated in a news release.
No official word on what Dray will be doing or whether he has another position lined up. An official announcement on that could come before the end of the week, according to Dray.
