Joe Dray

Joe Dray has resigned as Main Street Van Wert’s executive director.

(Photo from Main Street Van Wert’s webpage)

VAN WERT — New leadership for Main Street Van Wert after Saturday’s resignation of executive director Joe Dray.

According to a news release the board has appointed Channing Wannamacher to the position on an interim basis.

