Kennedy and Ag Hall of Fame

Craig Pohlman (left) presents Bruce Kennedy with the Van Wert Agriculture Hall of Fame Award at a combined banquet of the Van Wert County Farm Bureau and the Van Wert County Soil and Water Conservation District. (Sam Shriver/DHI Media)

VAN WERT — The Van Wert County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Van Wert County Farm Bureau held their combined annual banquet on August 15 at Lifehouse Church in Van Wert.

“It’s just a celebration of agriculture. Both groups get together tonight and the highlight is inducting a Hall of Fame candidate and Farm Bureau gives away some scholarships, so does Soil and Water,” said Craig Pohlman, Soil and Water Conservation District Chair, who is also a state trustee for Van Wert, Paulding, Putnam, and Allen Counties for the Ohio Farm Bureau.

(1) comment

T Campbell
T Campbell

What a great opportunity to share fellowship and promote a common interest of agriculture. Congratulations to all award recipients and to VWSWCD and VW Farm Bureau for a great program.

