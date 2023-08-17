Craig Pohlman (left) presents Bruce Kennedy with the Van Wert Agriculture Hall of Fame Award at a combined banquet of the Van Wert County Farm Bureau and the Van Wert County Soil and Water Conservation District. (Sam Shriver/DHI Media)
VAN WERT — The Van Wert County Soil and Water Conservation District and the Van Wert County Farm Bureau held their combined annual banquet on August 15 at Lifehouse Church in Van Wert.
“It’s just a celebration of agriculture. Both groups get together tonight and the highlight is inducting a Hall of Fame candidate and Farm Bureau gives away some scholarships, so does Soil and Water,” said Craig Pohlman, Soil and Water Conservation District Chair, who is also a state trustee for Van Wert, Paulding, Putnam, and Allen Counties for the Ohio Farm Bureau.
“Soil and Water also recognizes a conservation leader in the county and the Farm Bureau recognizes some of their volunteers that have done really good work for them too.”
Agriculture is one of the area’s most important industries in Van Wert County.
“Well, it’s the heart of Van Wert County for sure. It’s a bigger portion of Ohio’s economy than most people know but Van Wert especially, it’s the baseline of everything. There are so many small businesses that help all of us farmers do our work too and we need everyone for that to succeed. It’s more than just the guys in the fields,” Pohlman said.
The highlight of the evening was the induction of Bruce Kennedy into the Van Wert Agricultural Hall of Fame.
“He helped run Kenn-Feld Group for all those years and helped all of us keep our equipment running. Obviously, he wasn’t out there digging and putting seeds in the soil, but he helped all of us get it done,” Pohlman said.
Kennedy was humbled in accepting the prestigious award, dedicating this honor to his parents.
Kennedy also commented about the upcoming generation of farmers.
“There are so many opportunities for young people in agriculture today. With all the new technology coming, we need young minds to keep up with that stuff,” Kennedy said.
Other awards handed out included the SWCD Scholarship which went to Hanna Skaggs. Renner Family Farms was recognized by the SWCD and received the Conservation Farmer Award. This award is given to honor individuals for their conservation achievements.
Pohlman was asked about some of the challenges facing Van Wert County farmers this year.
“Weather is always the first one, obviously. We had kind of a late start to spring. Some guys were able to get out there early, had a good start and then it turned dry and cold on them. Some other guys weren’t able to plant for a while so they had a later start than they wanted…I think now the heart of the problem is probably declining prices,” Pohlman said.
Pohlman calls water quality and the sustainability of farming to be key issues facing Ohio farmers.
“Obviously, it needs to be economically feasible to keep farming…being able to keep some farmers on the land and keep those family farms operating for the future,” Pohlman said.
What a great opportunity to share fellowship and promote a common interest of agriculture. Congratulations to all award recipients and to VWSWCD and VW Farm Bureau for a great program.
