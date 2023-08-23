Seth Hitzeman

Seth Hitzeman, 21, was sentenced to serve 6-9 years in prison for his part in a home invasion in 2022. (Sam Shriver/DHI Media)

VAN WERT — A Payne, Ohio man was sentenced to prison for his part in a home invasion on May 9, 2022.

Seth Hitzeman, 21, had pleaded guilty to one count of Aggravated Burglary, a first-degree felony, and theft, a fifth-degree felony.

