VAN WERT — A Payne, Ohio man was sentenced to prison for his part in a home invasion on May 9, 2022.
Seth Hitzeman, 21, had pleaded guilty to one count of Aggravated Burglary, a first-degree felony, and theft, a fifth-degree felony.
VAN WERT — A Payne, Ohio man was sentenced to prison for his part in a home invasion on May 9, 2022.
Seth Hitzeman, 21, had pleaded guilty to one count of Aggravated Burglary, a first-degree felony, and theft, a fifth-degree felony.
On August 22, Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield sentenced Hitzeman to serve 6-9 years in prison, with 169 days credit on the Aggravated Burglary Charge and 12 months in prison on the theft charge. The sentences are to be served concurrently.
In exchange for the guilty plea, two counts of Kidnapping, which are first-degree felonies, and two counts of Felonious Assault, both second-degree felonies, were dropped.
According to court records Hitzeman, along with Kaiden Gilbert and Jonathon Miller, entered the South Tyler Street home of Joshua Holtzberry and Mary Jo Gregory.
Gregory was pistol-whipped and required hospitalization for her injuries.
During sentencing, Hitzeman apologized for his part in the home invasion.
“I’m sorry for all of the actions I’ve been involved with…I made a mistake and I wish I could go back and do it all over again,” Hitzeman said.
Burchfield reminded Hitzeman of the scope of the crime.
“This offense was bad,” said Judge Burchfield. “These people were hurt. I am thankful that nobody got shot.”
Gregory was not at Hitzeman’s sentencing as she had been when Miller was sentenced.
At that sentencing, Gregory read a statement directed at Miller — her nephew.
“I will never be the same again. I feel violated in every way, short of being raped. It breaks my trust, my safety —all of it. What they’ve taken you cannot replace. Now I suffer from post-traumatic stress disorder, anxiety and hyper-vigilance disorder. I may have seizures for the rest of my life for the damage you have done to me. My left side is messed up. My jaw is dislocated and now I have to have every single one of my teeth removed for what you’ve done to me, Mr. Miller,” Gregory said.
Gregory recounted what happened the night of May 9, 2022, which was Hitzeman’s 20th birthday.
“They forced their way into our home with guns and masks…As a woman, to be ripped out of my bed half-naked and dragged 20 feet in my home to be beaten in the head multiple times and my head busted open. When I found out who it was, I was beyond disbelief.
“How could someone sit there and say ‘I love you, auntie?’ And you sit there for 10 years and love these kids like your own, and then you come back and you break into my house with intentions to put a bullet in my head?” Gregory said at Miller’s sentencing.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.