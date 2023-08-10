VAN WERT — The Van Wert County Regional Planning Commission’s executive committee met with county commissioners and members of the county auditor’s office on Thursday to discuss what needs to be done to fund a second position in the RPC offices.
Cathie Malone requested the board look into hiring another person to take some of the responsibilities off of her so she can work more on the planning aspect of the job.
She has someone who is part-time working in the office but it’s become evident that the responsibilities have grown.
Coming up with an allocation to make it happen will depend on what area township trustees say as well as officials in Van Wert County cities and villages, with the exception of Delphos, which is served by the Allen County Regional Planning Commission.
“Currently we’re (funded) at 35 cents per capita rate with regional planning and after our meeting with the executive board committee members, we’re looking at a 65 cent per capita rate so that would be an increase of 30 cents. This 35 cent per capita rate has been in place for at least 12 years.
“This rate increase is to cover the costs of two employees — myself and another person. This is going to help fund regional planning so that we can provide more services and resources to our county members,” Malone said.
The full board is expected to take the funding changes up at its next regular meeting which was moved from October 17 to November 29 at 6 p.m. in the Van Wert County Commissioner’s office.
