RPC Commission meets

The Van Wert County Regional Planning Commission’s executive board met to discuss funding a second person at the RPC offices. (Sam Shriver/DHI Media)

VAN WERT — The Van Wert County Regional Planning Commission’s executive committee met with county commissioners and members of the county auditor’s office on Thursday to discuss what needs to be done to fund a second position in the RPC offices.

Cathie Malone requested the board look into hiring another person to take some of the responsibilities off of her so she can work more on the planning aspect of the job.

