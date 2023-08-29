VAN WERT — Van Wert Police Chief Douglas Weigle is no stranger to stress. He has seen plenty of tense situations. It comes with the job.
Weigle has also seen approaches to stress change throughout the last 20+ years in law enforcement. The mental wellbeing of first responders has become more important to administrators since the onset of COVID 19, and they are looking for ways to ease that stress.
When he made chief Weigle started looking into wellness programs for his employees.
“The Ohio City police chief is the guy who does my accreditation, and he told me about his wellness program and how he approached their mental health board and I asked our insurance company if they would pay for any of this.
“At first they shot me down, but then I reminded them that they paid for a $600 shot for methadone,” Weigle said.
At that point Chief Weigle and Van Wert County Sheriff Tom Riggenbach both approached Sandy Goodwin, executive director of the Lima-Van Wert-Celina Tri-County Alcohol, Drug Addiction and Mental Health Services or ADAMHS.
“On her end she has state money and she decided this year she could probably pay for us to send our employees for a check-in,” said Weigle.
“When Doug and Tom both came to me I called some other boards. I called the one down in Sidney, that’s tri-county south. I called around: what are some of the things you’re doing for first responders? We got some ideas which is what started it and we said ‘let’s try this’,” Goodwin said.
Weigle requires all his employees to attend at least one initial check-in session. Their time is paid for, as is the counsellor’s, and they can attend as many further sessions as they would like. It’s up to the employee.
The facility is outside of Van Wert County for reasons of privacy, and Weigle provides a car so there is no inconvenience to his employees. The sessions are confidential, and Weigle is only told whether they attended or not.
“I want to take care of my people like they take care of the community,” Weigle said.
The program is experimental, and Van Wert is a guinea pig of sorts. “If it’s a success they’re planning on getting with the other counties that we cover: Mercer, Van Wert and Paulding,” said Goodwin.
“It may work for us, it may not,” she said. “We may add something later. We’re just kinda’ seeing how it affects everybody and how it turns out. So far, I talked to the counseling agency right before I came over here and they are ecstatic. It’s just a different population that they’re not used to working with — the mentally ill, the addiction side of it, but this is just a different form of it, and they said they think it’s going great.”
There are 50 Tri-County boards across Ohio, and they all plan treatments for mental health and addiction problems. There are currently 14 board members for Lima-Van Wert-Celina: eight from Van Wert County, four from Mercer County and two from Paulding.
Weigle is one of the Van Wert representatives, and was appointed by the state. Sherifff Riggenbach also represents the county, and was appointed by Commissioners Lichtensteiger, Wolfrum and Owens.
“From an operational standpoint we love to have law enforcement,” said Goodwin. “We have hospital administrators, we have consumers, we’re getting a clinician on the board that’s just starting. It’s important to have people from all different sectors.”
“Some are single-county boards, some are multi-county boards, and that was back when they formed the boards back in the ’60s and ’70s. A lot of the really urban areas have a single county board, because they have a lot of resources,” said Goodwin.
“What we are tasked to do is to plan, assess and set up a system of delivery for behavioral health services. So we assess what the community has, what resources do we have, what’s needed…and we contract to get every service we need, whether it’s treatment, prevention, housing.
“What we’re doing here with the chief that could be prevention, that could be treatment, it could be any of those things so it fits a lot of different pegs,” Goodwin said.
Funding comes from federal money, state money (from the Ohio Dept. of Mental Health and Addiction Services), and local taxes. Although ARPA funds are not currently a part of Tri-County funding Goodwin is optimistic about their prospects, given the success of programs like Weigle’s.
“Right now tri-county has money left over from grants,” Weigle added, “and this year they’ve agreed to pay for as many as the officer wants to go to. I will budget for enough to at least get them through every other year’s check-in. So I told that to my officers I don’t know how long they’ll have the money.”
Governor DeWine supports first responder efforts, and 2024 may provide enough funding to continue the program.
If not, Weigle has home-grown efforts for his officers’ wellness. “I had almost my whole department do a weight-loss challenge and municipal court jumped in. I was able to get them a coin, they’re called Wellness coins. So much time in the gym per month they got one of these, they lost 20 pounds they got one of these,” he said.
“The incident the other night was very subdued and happened fast [Leonard DeLong’s standoff with Sheriff’s deputies on Second Street]. I got home at 10:30; it still took me until 1 o’clock to get to sleep, and I wasn’t even running the show. That was Clark’s thing. Deputy Clark,” Weigle said.
Weigle believes in the program because he’s a consumer himself. Weigle has been to counseling and considers it beneficial. Stress is cumulative, he adds, and it takes a toll.
“We see people at their worst. That rubs off on us. I deal with two people: I deal with a victim and a suspect, and one of them is not happy with us when we leave. So we’re constantly dealing with people that are upset with us. You have your highs and lows and it affects you.
“We have to change the culture in police society, there’s a big push all across the country for this type of thing, and we need to change the culture,” said Weigle.
Goodwin says the relationship is mutual.
“From an operational standpoint we love to have law enforcement. It’s important to have people from all different sectors. We try to get board members that our folks intersect with, you know a lot. Because it gives us a lot of insight when we’re doing new programming,” Goodwin said.
