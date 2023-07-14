VAN WERT — The Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation, otherwise known as the Land Bank, has agreed to grant an option to purchase 7.79 acres of land at 820 N. Washington St. in Van Wert, according to information maintained at the Land Bank’s July 11 meeting.
In February of 2022, the Land Bank acquired the former Day’s Inn property and it was demolished beginning in early November of 2022.
In the April Land Bank meeting, the board reviewed an offer from Mac White, LLC, and decided to submit a counteroffer, which was accepted by the entity.
According to records with the Van Wert Recorder’s Office, that deal was reached on May 31, 2023, and would expire on September 1.
The offer was for $850,000 according to Land Bank members.
The board, which did not officially meet in person, approved the deal through emails to members.
“Thanks to COVID it’s perfectly acceptable,” said Todd Wolfrum, Van Wert County Commissioner and Land Bank member.
The deal, according to Krista Somerton, Senior Program Manager for the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation, was for three months initially.
“Then they have the option to extend for an additional three months with another payment,” Somerton said.
The option to purchase was recorded in the Van Wert County Recorder’s Office on June 28.
Mac White, LLC was represented by J. Andrew Czajkowski, who is also president of the Van Wert County Building Development Corporation.
Czajkowski was in the news recently when he and fellow BDC board member Stacy Adam tried to get Van Wert County Commissioners to reverse a Land Bank decision to sell the former Anthony Wayne School property to Kevin King.
Mac White, LLC is run by local businessman Mark White. He is listed as the General Manager of the Limited Liability Corporation in documents filed with the recorder’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.