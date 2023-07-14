Days Inn demolished

Mac White, LLC has optioned 7.79 acres of land on the former Day’s Inn property. No word on what is planned for the property if the sale to the Land Bank goes through. (Sam Shriver/DHI Media)

VAN WERT — The Van Wert County Land Reutilization Corporation, otherwise known as the Land Bank, has agreed to grant an option to purchase 7.79 acres of land at 820 N. Washington St. in Van Wert, according to information maintained at the Land Bank’s July 11 meeting.

In February of 2022, the Land Bank acquired the former Day’s Inn property and it was demolished beginning in early November of 2022.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.