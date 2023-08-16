[The following bus routes were submitted by Crestview superintendent Kathy Mollenkopf's office:]
Crestview Local Schools
2023-2024 Grades K - 12 School Bus Routes
Bus Routes may be subject to change at any time during the school year with the approval of the Superintendent.
Route #1: (Driver: Deb Ebert, Bus #17)
AM Route
Leave Crestview. East on Tully St. to Lincoln Hwy. West on Lincoln Hwy to US 30. West on US 30 to Lare Rd. North on Lare Rd. Turnaround at 1907 Lare Rd. South on Lare Rd. to Elm Sugar Rd. East on Elm Sugar Rd. to Colwell Rd. South on Colwell Rd. to Feasby Wisener Rd. East on Feasby Wisener Rd. to Richey Rd. North on Richey Rd to Elm Sugar Rd. East on Elm Sugar Rd. Turnaround at 9305 Elm Sugar Rd. West on Elm Sugar Rd. to Richey Rd. North on Richey Rd. to Van Wert Paulding County Line Rd. East on Van Wert Paulding County Line Rd. to Liberty Union Rd. South on Liberty Union Rd. to Convoy Rd. West on Convoy Rd. to Richey Rd. North on Richey Rd. to Dixon Cavett Rd. West on Dixon Cavett Rd. to Colwell Rd. South on Colwell Rd. to Bowers Rd. East on Bowers Rd. to Dull Robinson Rd. South on Dull Robinson Rd. to Convoy Rd. East on Convoy Rd. Turnaround at 8628 Convoy Rd. West on Convoy Rd. to US 30. West on US 30 to Colwell Rd. North on Colwell Rd. to Pollock Rd. West on Pollock Rd. to Ward Rd. North on Ward Rd. Turnaround at 4369 Ward Rd. South on Ward Rd. to Pollock Rd. West on Pollock Rd. to Lincoln Hwy. West on Lincoln Hwy. Turnaround at 5561 Lincoln Hwy. East on Lincoln Hwy. to Tully St. West on Tully St. to Elm St. South on Elm St. to Crestview. Drop off grades 1-12. Leave Crestview. South on Elm St. to Tully St. West on Tully St. to Main St. North on Main St. to Franklin St. East on Franklin St. to Mentzer Dr. South on Mentzer Dr. to ECC. Drop off Kindergarten.
PM Route
Leave Crestview. East on Tully St. to Lincoln Hwy. West on Lincoln Hwy. Turnaround at 5561 Lincoln Hwy. East on Lincoln Hwy. to Dixon Cavett Rd. West on Dixon Cavett Rd. to US 30. West on US 30 to Lare Rd. North on Lare Rd. Turnaround at 1907 Lare Rd. South on Lare Rd. to Elm Sugar Rd. East on Elm Sugar Rd. to Colwell Rd. South on Colwell Rd. to Feasby Wisener Rd. East on Feasby Wisener Rd. to Richey Rd. North on Richey Rd. to Elm Sugar Rd. East on Elm Sugar Rd. Turnaround at 9305 Elm Sugar Rd. West on Elm Sugar Rd. to Richey Rd. North on Richey Rd. to VW Paulding County Line Rd.
East on VW Paulding County Line Rd. to Liberty Union Rd. South on Liberty Union Rd. to Convoy Rd. West on Convoy Rd. Turnaround at 8628 Convoy Rd. East on Convoy Rd. to Richey Rd. North on Richey Rd. to Dixon Cavett Rd. West on Dixon Cavett Rd. to Colwell Rd. South on Colwell Rd. to Bowers Rd. East on Bowers Rd. to Dull Robinson Rd. South on Dull Robinson Rd. to Convoy Rd. West on Convoy Rd. to US 30. West on US 30 to Colwell Rd. North on Colwell Rd. to Pollock Rd. West on Pollock Rd. to Ward Rd. North on Ward Rd. Turnaround at 4369 Ward Rd. South on Ward Rd. to Pollock Rd. West on Pollock Rd. to Lincoln Hwy. East on Lincoln Hwy to Convoy Rd. Convoy Rd. becomes Tully St. West on Tully St. to Elm St. South on Elm St. to Crestview.
Route #2: (Driver: Owen Pugh, Bus #7)
AM/PM Routes
Leave Crestview. East on Tully St. ( becomes Convoy Rd.) Northeast on Convoy Rd. to US 30. East on US 30 to Richey Rd. North on Richey Rd. to Convoy Rd. East on Convoy Rd. to Liberty Union Rd. North on Liberty Union Rd.to Fife Rd. East on Fife Rd. to US 127. North on US 127 to Dixon Cavett Rd. West on Dixon Cavett Rd. to Dutch John Rd. North on Dutch John Rd. to Feasby Wisener Rd. West on Feasby Wisener Rd. to John Brown Rd. North on John Brown Rd. to Elm Sugar Rd. West on Elm Sugar Rd. to Liberty Union Rd. South on Liberty Union Rd. to Feasby Wisener Rd. East on Feasby Wisener Rd. Turn around at 10295 Feasby Wisener Rd. in the barn driveway. West on Feasby Wisener Rd. to Liberty Union Rd. South on Liberty Union Rd. to Dixon Cavett Rd. East on Dixon Cavett Rd. to Dutch John Rd. South on Dutch John Rd. to US 30. West on US 30 to Convoy Rd. South on Convoy Rd. (turns into Tully St.) to Elm St. South on Elm St. to Crestview.
Route #3: (Driver: Jared Owens, AM Route and Carey Minnich, PM Route, Bus #4)
AM/PM Route
Leave Crestview. North on Elm St. to Tully St. West on Tully St. to State Route 49. South on State Route 49 to Tully Harrison Rd. East on Tully Harrison Rd. to Lincoln Hwy. Northeast on Lincoln Hwy. to Richey Rd. North on Richey Rd. Open Enrollment stop at Hat Creek Arena. Continue north on Richey Rd. to US 30. East on US 30 to Liberty Union Rd. North on Liberty Union Rd. to Union Pleasant Rd. East on Union Pleasant Rd. to Dutch John Rd. North on Dutch John Rd. to Convoy Rd. West on Convoy Rd. to Liberty Union Rd. South on Liberty Union Rd. to US 30. West on US 30 to Richey Rd. South on Richey Rd. to Lincoln Hwy. Southwest on Lincoln Hwy. to Wolfcale Rd. West on Wolfcale Rd. to Dull Robinson Rd. South on Dull Robinson Rd. to Monmouth Rd. West on Monmouth Rd. to Bergner Rd. South on Bergner Rd to Harrison Center Rd. West on Harrison Center Rd. to State Route 49. North on State Route 49 to Monmouth Rd. East on Monmouth Rd. Turnaround at 5464 Harrison Center Rd. East on Harrison Center Rd. to State Route 49. North on State Route 49 to Monmouth Rd. to Bergner Rd. North on Bergner Rd. to Lincoln Hwy. Northwest on Lincoln Hwy to Franklin St. East on Franklin St. to Crestview ECC. Drop off Kindergarten. West on Franklin St. to State Route 49. South on State Route 49 to Tully St. East on Tully St. to Elm St. South on Elm St. to Crestview.
Route #4: (Drivers: James Lautzenheiser, Bus #10)
AM/PM Route
Leave Crestview. West on Tully Street to State Route 49. South on State Route 49 to US 224. East on US 224 to Berger Rd. South on Bergner Rd. to German Church Rd. West on German Church Rd. to north/south Glenmore Rd. South on north/south Glenmore Rd. to Wren Landeck Rd. East on Wren-Landeck Rd. to Dull-Robinson Rd. South on Dull-Robinson Rd. to east/west Glenmore Rd. West on east/west Glenmore Rd. to north/south Glenmore Rd. South on north/south Glenmore Rd. to Front St. in Glenmore. West on Front St. to east/west Glenmore Rd. West on east/west Glenmore Rd. to Schumm Rd. South on Schumm Rd. to Willshire Ohio City Line Rd. West on Willshire-Ohio City Line Rd. to Clayton Rd. North on Clayton Rd. to Ainsworth Rd. East on Ainsworth Rd. to Harrison-Willshire Rd. North on Harrison Willshire Rd. to Wren Landeck Rd. East on Wren-Landeck Rd. to Convoy-Heller Rd. North on Convoy-Heller Rd. to White Rd. West on White Rd. to Harrison-Willshire Rd. North on Harrison-Willshire Rd. to German Church Rd. East on German Church Rd. to Convoy Heller Rd. South on Convoy-Heller Rd. to White Rd. West on White Rd. to Schumm Rd. North on Schumm Rd. to German Church Rd. East on German Church Rd. to Convoy Heller Rd. North on Convoy Heller Rd. to State Route 49. North on St. Rt. 49 to Franklin St. East on Franklin St. to ECC. Drop off Kindergarten students. East on Franklin St. extended to Lincoln Hwy. Southeast on Lincoln Hwy. to Convoy Rd. (becomes Tully St). West on Tully St. to Elm St. South on Elm St. to Crestview.
Route #5: (Drivers: Leah Lichtensteiger, Bus #2)
AM/PM Route
Leave Crestview. West on Tully St. to State Route 49. South on State Route 49 to US 224. Cross US 224 (becomes Convoy Heller Rd.) West on Kreischer Rd. to Harrison Willshire Rd. South on Harrison Willshire Rd. to Foster School Rd. West on Foster School Rd. to State Route 49. South on State Route 49 to Wren Landeck Rd (becomes Jackson St.) Stop in Wren on Jackson St. at the gazebo in Moser Park. East on Wren Landeck Rd. to Clayton Rd. South on Clayton Rd. to South St. in Wren. West on South St. to State Route 49. South on State Route 49 to Ohio City Willshire Line Rd. West on Ohio City Willshire Line Rd. to Ohio/Indiana State Line Rd. North on Ohio/Indiana State Line Rd. to Sheets Rd. East on Sheets Rd. Turnaround at 1271 Sheets Rd. West on Sheets Rd. to Ohio/Indiana State Line Rd. North on Ohio/Indiana State Line Rd. to Wren Landeck Rd. East on Wren Landeck Rd (becomes Jackson St.). Stop in Wren at 112 Jackson St. South on State Street. Stop at the corner of South St. and Washington St. East on Washington St to State Route 49. North on State Route 49 to US 224. East on US 224 to State Route 49. North on State Route 49 to Convoy. East on Franklin St. to ECC. Drop off Kindergarten. West on Franklin St. to State Route 49. South on State Route 49 to Tully St. East on Tully St. to Elm St. South on Elm St. to Crestview.
Route #6: (Driver: Linda Clay, Bus #8)
AM Route
Leave Crestview. West on Tully St. to Main St. (become State Route 49). South on State Route 49 to Harrison Center Rd. West on Harrison Center Rd. to Harrison Willshire Rd. South on Harrison Willshire Rd. Turnaround at 10165 Harrison Willshire Rd. North on Harrison Willshire Rd. to Monmouth Rd. West on Monmouth Rd. to Owens Rd. South on Owens Rd. to Harrison Center Rd. West on Harrison Center Rd. to Ohio/Indiana State Line Rd. North on Ohio/Indiana State Line Rd. to Wolfcale Rd. East on Wolfcale Rd. to Kings Church Rd. North on Kings Church Rd. to Tully Harrison Rd. East on Tully Harrison Rd. to Pancake Rd. South on Pancake Rd. Monmouth Rd. East on Monmouth Rd. to Harrison Willshire Rd. North on Harrison Willshire Rd. Turnaround at 8553 Harrison Willshire Rd. South on Harrison Willshire Rd. to Monmouth Rd. East on Monmouth Rd to German Rd. North on German Rd. Turnaround at 8710 German Rd. South on German Rd. to Monmouth Rd. East on Monmouth Rd. to State Route 49. North on State Route 49 to Franklin St. East on Franklin St. to Mentzer Dr. South on Mentzer Dr. to ECC. Drop off Kindergarten. North on Mentzer Dr. to Franklin St. West on Franklin St. Main St. South on Main St. to Tully St. East on Tully St. to Elm St. South on Elm St. to Crestview.
PM Route
Leave Crestview. West on Tully St. to Main St. (becomes State Route 49). South on State Route 49 to Harrison Center Rd. West on Harrison Center Rd. to Harrison Willshire Rd. South on Harrison Willshire Rd. Turnaround at 10165 Harrison Willshire Rd. North on Harrison Willshire Rd. to Monmouth Rd. West on Monmouth Rd. to Owens Rd. South on Owens Rd. to Harrison Center Rd. West on Harrison Center Rd. to Ohio/Indiana State Line Rd. North on Ohio/Indiana State Line Rd. to Monmouth Rd. East on Monmouth Rd. Turnaround at 1317 Monmouth Rd. West on Monmouth Rd. to Ohio/Indiana State Line Rd. North on Ohio/Indiana State Line Rd. to Wolfcale Rd. East on Wolfcale Rd. To Kings Church Rd. North on Kings Church Rd. to Tully Harrison Rd. East on Tully Harrison Rd. to Pancake Rd. South on Pancake Rd. Monmouth Rd. East on Monmouth Rd. to Harrison Willshire Rd. North on Harrison Willshire Rd. Turnaround at 8553 Harrison Willshire Rd. South on Harrison Willshire Rd to Monmouth Rd. East on Monmouth Rd to German Rd. North on German Rd. Turnaround at 8710 German Rd. South on German Rd. to Monmouth Rd. East on Monmouth Rd. to State Route 49. North on State Route 49 to Tully St. East on Tully St. to Elm St. South on Elm St. to Crestview.
Route #7: (Driver: Judy Perrott, Bus #13)
AM/PM Route
Leave Crestview. West on Tully St. (becomes Convoy Rd.) to Payne Rd. North on Payne Rd. Turnaround at 6503 Payne Rd. South on Payne Rd. to Tully Harrison Rd. East on Tully Harrison to State Route 49. South on State Route 49 to Wolfcale Rd. West on Wolfcale Rd. Turnaround at 3637 Wolfcale Rd. East on Wolfcale Rd. to Reidenbaugh Rd. North on Reidenbaugh Rd. to Tully Harrison Rd. West on Tully Harrison Rd. to Ohio/Indiana State Line Rd. North on Ohio/Indiana State Line Rd. to Mentzer Rd. East on Mentzer Rd. to Werner Rd. North on Werner Rd. Turnaround at 4560 Werner Rd. South on Werner Rd. to Mentzer Rd. East on Mentzer Rd. to Mentzer Church Rd. North on Mentzer Church Rd. Turnaround at 4772 Mentzer Church Rd. South on Mentzer Church Rd. to Mentzer Rd. East on Mentzer Rd. Turnaround at 3549 Mentzer Rd. West on Mentzer Rd. to Mentzer Church Rd. South on Mentzer Church Rd. Turnaround at Countryside Chapel Church. North on Mentzer Church Rd. to Convoy Rd. East on Convoy Rd. to State Route 49. North on St. Rt. 49 to Franklin St. East on Franklin St. to ECC. Drop off Kindergarten students. West on Franklin St. to Main St. (St. Rt. 49). South on Main St. (St. Rt. 49) to Tully St. East on Tully St. to Elm St. South on Elm St. to Crestview.
Route #8: (Driver: Matt Perkins, Bus #1)
AM Route
Leave Crestview East on Tully St. to Lincoln Hwy. North on Lincoln Hwy to Mentzer Rd. West on Mentzer Rd. to State Route 49. South on State Route 49. Turnaround at 5445 State Route 49. North on State Route 49 to Mentzer Rd. West on Mentzer Rd. to Lare Rd. North on Lare Rd. to Dixon Cavett Rd. West on Dixon Cavett Rd. to Ohio/Indiana State Line Rd. North on Ohio/Indiana State Line Rd. to Feasby Wisener Rd. East on Feasby Wisener Rd. to Werner Rd. South on Werner Rd. Turnaround at 3367 Werner Rd. North on Werner Rd. to Feasby Wisener Rd. West on Feasby Wisener Rd. to Ohio/Indiana State Line Rd. North on Ohio/Indiana State Line Rd. to US 30. East on US 30 to Klinger Rd. South on Klinger Rd. to Elm Sugar Rd. East on Elm Sugar Rd. to Mentzer Church Rd. South on Mentzer Church Rd. to Dixon Cavett Rd. East on Dixon Cavett Rd. to Lare Rd. North on Lare Rd. Turnaround at 3121 Lare Rd. South on Lare Rd. to Dixon Cavett Rd. East on Dixon Cavett Rd. Turnaround at corner 3997 Payne Rd. West on Dixon Cavett Rd. to Payne Rd. South on Payne Rd. to Waller Rd. East on Waller Rd. to State Route 49. South on State Route 49 to Mentzer Rd. East on Mentzer Rd. to Lincoln Hwy. South on Lincoln Hwy to Tully St. West on Tully St. to Crestview.
PM Route
Leave Crestview. East on Tully St. to Lincoln Hwy. North on Lincoln Hwy to Mentzer Rd. West on Mentzer Rd. to State Route 49. South on State Route 49. Turnaround at 5445 State Route 49. North on State Route 49 to Mentzer Rd. West on Mentzer Rd. to Lare Rd. North on Lare Rd. to Dixon Cavett Rd. West on Dixon Cavett Rd. to Oho/Indiana State Line Rd. North on Ohio/Indiana State Line Rd. to Feasby Wisener Rd. East on Feasby Wisener Rd. to Werner Rd. South on Werner Rd. Turnaround at 3367 Werner Rd. North on Werner Rd. to Feasby Wisener Rd. West on Feasby Wisener Rd. to Ohio/Indiana State Line Rd. North on Ohio/Indiana State Line Rd. to US 30. East on US 30 to Klinger Rd. South on Klinger Rd to Elm Sugar Rd. West on Elm Sugar Rd. Turnaround at 1464 Elm Sugar Rd. East on Elm Sugar Rd. to Mentzer Church Rd. South on Mentzer Church Rd. to Dixon Cavett Rd. East on Dixon Cavett Rd. to Lare Rd. North on Lare Rd. Turnaround at 3121 Lare Rd. South on Lare Rd. to Dixon Cavett Rd. East on Dixon Cavett Rd. Turnaround at corner 3997 Payne Rd. West on Dixon Cavett Rd. to Payne Rd. South on Payne Rd. to Waller Rd. East on Waller Rd. to State Route 49. South on State Route 49 to Mentzer Rd. East on Mentzer Rd. to Lincoln Hwy. South on Lincoln Hwy to Tully St. West on Tully St. to Crestview.
Route #9: (Driver: Kyle Hammons, Bus #11)
AM/PM Route
West on Tully St. to State Route. 49. South on State Route 49 to Harrison Center Rd. East on Harrison Center Rd. to Bergner Rd. South on Bergner Rd. to US 224. West on US 224 to Ohio/Indiana State Line Rd. South on Ohio/Indiana State Line Rd. to Harrison Willshire Rd. East on Harrison Willshire Rd to State Route 49. North on State Route 49 to US 224. East on US 224 to Harrison Willshire Rd. South on Harrison Willshire Rd. Turnaround in Harrison Township parking lot. North on Harrison Willshire Rd. to US 224. East on US 224 to State Route 49. North on State Route 49 to Tully St. East on Tully St. to Elm St. South on Elm St. to Crestview.
