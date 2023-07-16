Jeff Loehrke, Regional Manager for the Office of Jobs and Commerce which covers Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 and 2 in northwest Ohio, made a presentation before commissioners and economic development officials last week, touting the benefits of joining the TID.
A TID is formed as a small form of local government and it works to help collaborate between all the entities within a county on potential roadwork projects that help support economic development,” Loehrke said.
So what is the advantage of joining a TID?
“The big advantages are that we can again collaborate with not only just the county commissioner’s office, but the county engineer’s office and also with all our other entities that are involved with economic development through the entire state. Plus there’s funding available through ODOT that can be applied for on an annual basis to help support that roadwork that is eligible for these types of projects,” Loehrke said.
There are 53 Transportation Improvement Districts in Ohio today.
“You can’t get money from the TID program unless you form a TID. So we’re seeing more and more counties looking at this as a viable institution for them to start up as a small form of government,” Loehrke.
If commissioners form a TID they would appoint all five voting members to it. The Ohio House and Senate would appoint one representative each to serve on the TID but they would have no voting powers.
One application where a TID could be useful is in developing the Megasite, north of U.S. 30.
“Applications that are usually successful applying for this funding are projects that help a road that’s going to facilitate access for new development that’s happening, and also then allows for better access for future development. So this is a perfect example of what the Megasite is doing in Van Wert County where we’re going to possibly see one, maybe two, maybe three other projects being put together. So you’ve got to get that first road in there to help the first one, and then others will come in. They can also use that same row for their access,” Loehrke said.
County commissioners referred the matter to Van Wert County Prosecutor Eva Yarger.
