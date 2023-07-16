ODOT

Jeff Loehrke with ODOT discusses with Van Wert County Commissioners to benefits of joining a Transportation Improvement District. (Sam Shriver/DHI Media)

Jeff Loehrke, Regional Manager for the Office of Jobs and Commerce which covers Ohio Department of Transportation’s District 1 and 2 in northwest Ohio, made a presentation before commissioners and economic development officials last week, touting the benefits of joining the TID.

A TID is formed as a small form of local government and it works to help collaborate between all the entities within a county on potential roadwork projects that help support economic development,” Loehrke said.

