VAN WERT — After much debate, Van Wert City Council Monday night decided to have the law director prepare an ordinance for the next meeting that would set the salaries for council members to $5,500 a year and the council president’s salary to $6,100.
Two members of the council, Bill Marshall (council at large) and Julie Moore (third ward) abstained after an ethics commission ruling was found that prohibits elected officials who face no opposition in the general election from voting on a pay raise.
Treasurer Martha Balyeat brought up the matter during her report to the council.
“It appears if you are running unopposed for council it is an ethics violation for you to vote on a pay increase. So we have two people running unopposed. So it would be an ethics violation for them to vote on an increase in salary. We have two people running for the at-large positions. One of them will be elected because there are four people running for three (positions),” Balyeat said.
The council will consider the pay raises at the next regular meeting on September 25.
Council members, for now, have decided against trying to overturn Mayor Kenneth Markward’s veto of a pay ordinance that would have paid council members $6,100 a year.
Council members currently make $4,900 a year.
In a letter outlining his reasons for the veto, the mayor suggested that council members were making too much when compared to school board members. He suggested members make only $3,000 a year.
Several council members have disagreed with that comparison, including second ward councilman David Stinnett.
“I don’t see where you could compare the school board and city council. I haven’t seen a school board member go out and talk to his constituents. I haven’t seen them help them with zoning board meetings or how to approach those. I have to disagree with your assumption that the council should be equal to the school board,” said Stinnett.
If passed, the salary ordinance takes effect on January 1, 2024.
Council did pass on to third reading a couple of ordinances that would change some of the city council rules in hopes of streamlining the process of preparing legislation. Both passed by a 4-3 vote with members Judy Bowers, David Stinnett, and Julie Moore voting against it.
Members did vote to prepare legislation to allow Van Wert Police to inspect licensed low-speed vehicles and charge for that service. Right now Convoy police offer that service for $40 to make sure each low-speed vehicle (like golf carts) is properly licensed and has the proper safety equipment, like seat belts, turn signals, and lights.
First reading of that ordinance should come at the September 25 meeting.
During his report to the council, Safety Services Director Jay Fleming indicated a couple of street paving projects are moving along.
“Paving is pretty much wrapped up. The pavers are now on Elm Street and then moving to finish Ervin Road. They’ll be on Ervin Road for the rest of the week. Hopefully, by Friday, I think we’ll see stripes down on the pavement,” Fleming said.
Fleming also wanted to remind residents that the final brush pickup of the year will start on Monday, September 18. Residents should have their brush out on the curb that morning.
Councilman Stinnett also questioned why the City of Van Wert isn’t doing more to help the Van Wert County Humane Society after seeing an article in the Times Bulletin about Humane Society funding.
“I want to let the council know that I’m going to talk to the Humane Society and see if there’s something that we can do to help them,” Stinnett said.
