Stinnett

Councilman David Stinnett objected to Mayor Kenneth Markward’s comparison of council members to school board members. (Sam Shriver/CherryRoad Media)

VAN WERT — After much debate, Van Wert City Council Monday night decided to have the law director prepare an ordinance for the next meeting that would set the salaries for council members to $5,500 a year and the council president’s salary to $6,100.

Two members of the council, Bill Marshall (council at large) and Julie Moore (third ward) abstained after an ethics commission ruling was found that prohibits elected officials who face no opposition in the general election from voting on a pay raise.

