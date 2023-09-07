VAN WERT — Van Wert City Council met as a council of the whole on Wednesday night to discuss their next steps after Mayor Kenneth Markward vetoed legislation passed at its August 28 meeting that would have given council members a pay raise.
Members were faced with the decision of whether to try and override the mayor’s veto, not do anything and accept the current pay, or come up with a compromise.
They chose the compromise.
“I think it’s important to get to a point where council as a whole kind of feels unified moving forward. Where we landed tonight, I think is the happy medium that has everybody that was here tonight on board. So we’ll look to move forward with that,” said Andrew Davis, Fourth Ward Councilman.
Members currently make $4,900. They voted to raise that to $6,100 at a previous meeting, then the mayor vetoed that and suggested their pay should be $3,000 per year, comparing it to what a school board member makes.
On Wednesday, after more than half an hour of discussion, members agreed to have legislation prepared to come in lower than that.
“Council members will be at $5,500 a year. The council clerk will be at $6,700 per year and the council president will be at $6,100 per year,” Davis said.
Council will consider the new salaries at its Monday night meeting and may even ask for the salary ordinance to be passed on its first reading, as an emergency.
Davis, and the other members, expressed displeasure with the mayor equating the city council with a school board.
“I think it’s an apples-to-oranges comparison. Obviously, not to look at the school board as if they’re inferior in any way but there’s a reason that the ORC (Ohio Revised Code) outlines their pay and doesn’t outline the pay of this body.
"That is because we have the ability to look at that and make sure we’re paying an amount that’s always going to fill the seats. It’s important to keep those numbers competitive and give them fair compensation for the time that we put in and the job that we do,” Davis said.
As for why the council clerk’s salary is more than the council president Davis said: “The Council Clerk is the one that keeps us compliant on everything, making sure that notices go out and things like that. There are a lot of things that go on after-hours that the clerk has to take care of — to make sure that we’re meeting our minimum obligations on everything and making sure council members have copies of all the ordinances and things like that before meetings and prepping the agendas. So there’s just a lot of movement that goes on behind closed doors that the clerk has to keep up on and make sure we’re compliant as a city.”
If passed the salary ordinance takes effect on January 1, 2024. Whether the council members sitting in their seats then are the same ones as now will depend on what happens on election day.
