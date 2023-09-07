Andrew Davis

Councilman Andrew Davis discussed the choices they had after the mayor’s veto of a pay raise for council members. (Sam Shriver/CherryRoad Media)

VAN WERT — Van Wert City Council met as a council of the whole on Wednesday night to discuss their next steps after Mayor Kenneth Markward vetoed legislation passed at its August 28 meeting that would have given council members a pay raise.

Members were faced with the decision of whether to try and override the mayor’s veto, not do anything and accept the current pay, or come up with a compromise.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.